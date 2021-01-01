Being Flynn

RDramaComedyMovie2012

A young aspiring writer's reunion with his estranged father leads him on an unexpecte...more

A young aspiring writer's reunion with his estranged father leads...More

Add CINEMAX® to any Hulu plan for an additional $9.99/month.

New subscribers only.

You May Also LikeDetails
Project X
PG • Drama, Comedy • Movie (1987)
Juno
PG-13 • Comedy, Drama • Movie (2007)
Grandma
R • Comedy, Drama • Movie (2015)
Jojo Rabbit
PG-13 • Comedy, Drama • Movie (2019)
Won't Back Down
PG • Drama • Movie (2012)
Patch Adams
PG-13 • Comedy, Drama • Movie (1998)
American Graffiti
PG • Comedy, Drama • Movie (1973)
Orange County
PG-13 • Comedy, Drama • Movie (2002)
Heaven Help Us
R • Drama, Comedy • Movie (1985)
Lucky Numbers
R • Comedy, Drama • Movie (2000)
Rocket Science
R • Drama, Comedy • Movie (2007)
Showtime
PG-13 • Action, Comedy • Movie (2002)
Raising Arizona
PG-13 • Comedy, Drama • Movie (1987)
Man Of The Year
PG-13 • Comedy, Drama • Movie (2006)
Moonlight Mile
PG-13 • Drama • Movie (2002)

About this Movie

Being Flynn

A young aspiring writer's reunion with his estranged father leads him on an unexpected journey of addiction and inspiration.

Starring: Robert De NiroPaul DanoJulianne MooreOlivia ThirlbyEddie Rouse

Director: Paul Weitz

RDramaComedyMovie2012
  • 5.1
  • hd

Select Your Plan

No hidden fees, equipment rentals, or installation appointments.

HULU (NO ADS)

Get 1 month free, then

$11.99/

month

A few shows play with an ad break before and after the video. Learn More
  • Get unlimited access to thousands of shows and movies with no ads
  • Watch on your favorite devices
  • Switch plans or cancel anytime
  • Download from thousands of titles to watch offline
Available add-ons
  • HBO®
  • SHOWTIME®
  • CINEMAX®
  • STARZ®

MOST POPULAR

HULU

Get 1 month free, then

$5.99/

month

  • Get unlimited access to thousands of shows and movies with limited ads
  • Watch on your favorite devices
  • Switch plans or cancel anytime
Available add-ons
  • No Ads
  • HBO®
  • SHOWTIME®
  • CINEMAX®
  • STARZ®

Hulu + Live TV

Get 7 days free, then

$64.99/

month

  • Get unlimited access to thousands of shows and movies with limited ads
  • Stream 75+ top Live and On-Demand TV channels
  • Record live TV with 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage
  • Watch Live TV online and on supported devices
  • Switch plans or cancel anytime
Available add-ons
  • Enhanced Cloud DVR
  • Unlimited Screens
  • HBO®
  • SHOWTIME®
  • CINEMAX®
  • STARZ®
  • Entertainment Add-on
  • Español Add-on