Beethoven's 5th: Big Paw

GComedyKidsFamilyMovie • 2003

Excited people want to use a lovable Saint Bernard to locate a buried fortune.

Excited people want to use a lovable Saint Bernard to locate a bu...More

Start watching Beethoven's 5th: Big Paw

Add STARZ® to any Hulu plan for an additional $8.99/month.
New subscribers only.
You May Also LikeDetails
Annie
PG • Family, Comedy • Movie (1982)
Little Rascals Save The Day, The
PG • Comedy, Kids • Movie (2014)
The Sandlot
PG • Sports, Family • Movie (1993)
A Dog's Way Home
PG • Family, Drama • Movie (2019)
Spy Kids 2: The Island of Lost Dreams
PG • Action, Family • Movie (2002)
Beethoven
PG • Comedy, Kids • Movie (1992)
Night at the Museum
PG • Family, Comedy • Movie (2006)
Beethoven's 2nd
PG • Family, Comedy • Movie (1993)
Kit Kittredge: An American Girl
G • Drama, Comedy • Movie (2008)
Cloak & Dagger
PG • Adventure, Kids • Movie (1984)
Rookie of the Year
PG • Comedy, Kids • Movie (1993)
Are We Done Yet?
TVPG • Comedy, Kids • Movie (2007)
Beethoven's 4th
G • Comedy, Kids • Movie (2001)
Air Buddies
PG • Comedy, Kids • Movie (2006)
Sylvester
PG • Drama, Kids • Movie (1985)

About this Movie

Beethoven's 5th: Big Paw

Excited people want to use a lovable Saint Bernard to locate a buried fortune.

Starring: John LarroquetteDave ThomasDaveigh ChaseFaith FordKathy Griffin

Director: Mark Griffiths

GComedy, Kids, FamilyMovie • 2003
  • 5.1
  • hd

Select Your Plan

No hidden fees, equipment rentals, or installation appointments.

HULU (NO ADS)

Get 1 month free, then

$11.99/

month

A few shows play with an ad break before and after the video. Learn More
  • Get unlimited access to thousands of shows and movies with no ads
  • Watch on your favorite devices
  • Switch plans or cancel anytime
  • Download from thousands of titles to watch offline
Available add-ons
  • HBO®
  • SHOWTIME®
  • CINEMAX®
  • STARZ®

MOST POPULAR

HULU

Get 1 month free, then

$5.99/

month

  • Get unlimited access to thousands of shows and movies with limited ads
  • Watch on your favorite devices
  • Switch plans or cancel anytime
Available add-ons
  • No Ads
  • HBO®
  • SHOWTIME®
  • CINEMAX®
  • STARZ®

Hulu + Live TV

Get 7 days free, then

$54.99/

month*

*Price will increase to $64.99/mo on 12/18/20
Learn More
  • Get unlimited access to thousands of shows and movies with limited ads
  • Stream 65+ top Live and On-Demand TV channels
  • Record live TV with 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage
  • Watch Live TV online and on supported devices
  • Switch plans or cancel anytime
Available add-ons
  • Enhanced Cloud DVR
  • Unlimited Screens
  • HBO®
  • SHOWTIME®
  • CINEMAX®
  • STARZ®
  • Entertainment Add-on
  • Español Add-on