Bat 21

Colonel Iceal Hambleton (Gene Hackman) is a brilliant military strategist who knows how to take care of himself-at 30,000 feet. But after Hambleton is shot down over enemy territory in Vietnam, he is on the ground, caught in a war he doesn't know how to fight. For the moment, all he can do is sit still, listen very hard, and pray for the voice of a friend. Somewhere, up in the sky, is the only person who can help him. He's called Birddog (Danny Glover), and he's the tenacious spotter pilot who maintains constant radio contact with Hambleton. "I'll get you out," Birddog promises. "Just hang on." A story of survival and friendship heightened by the backdrop of the Vietnam War, Bat*21 is based on the true story of the largest one-man rescue operation in military hi