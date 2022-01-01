Bad Ass 2: Bad Asses

In this buddy drama, a Vietnam vet and his grumpy yet lovable sidekick team up to find the killer of a young boxer and clean up the streets of LA only to be drawn into an international crime ring. Stars Danny Trejo and Danny Glover.more

Starring: Danny TrejoDanny GloverAndrew Divoff

Director: Craig Moss

RComedyActionCrimeMovie2014
  • hd

About this Movie

Starring: Danny TrejoDanny GloverAndrew DivoffJacqueline ObradorsJonathan Lipnicki

Director: Craig Moss

RComedyActionCrimeMovie2014
  • hd

