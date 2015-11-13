About this Movie
Babe, The
The man behind the myths - baseball's legendary slugger Babe Ruth was powered by an appetite for life that makes steroids look like candy! See the booze, the women, the paparazzi and the Sultan Of Swat!
Starring: John GoodmanKelly McGillisTrini AlvaradoBruce BoxleitnerPeter Donat
Director: Arthur Hiller
No hidden fees, equipment rentals, or installation appointments.
Get 1 month free, then
$11.99/
month
MOST POPULAR
Get 1 month free, then
$5.99/
month
Get 7 days free, then
$54.99/
month*