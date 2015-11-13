Babe, The

PGBiography • DramaMovie • 1992

The man behind the myths - baseball's legendary slugger Babe Ruth was powered by an a...more

The man behind the myths - baseball's legendary slugger Babe Ruth...More

About this Movie

Babe, The

The man behind the myths - baseball's legendary slugger Babe Ruth was powered by an appetite for life that makes steroids look like candy! See the booze, the women, the paparazzi and the Sultan Of Swat!

Starring: John GoodmanKelly McGillisTrini AlvaradoBruce BoxleitnerPeter Donat

Director: Arthur Hiller

PGBiography, DramaMovie • 1992
  • hd

