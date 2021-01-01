At Close Range

RDramaCrimeMysteryMovie1986

The heir to an organized crime family faces the reality of his new power.

The heir to an organized crime family faces the reality of his new power.

About this Movie

The heir to an organized crime family faces the reality of his new power.

Starring: Sean PennChristopher WalkenMary Stuart MastersonChristopher PennMillie Perkins

Director: James Foley

  • hd

