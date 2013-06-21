As Cool As I Am

RDramaComedyMovie2013

An insightful story of a smart teenage girl coming of age in a small town.

An insightful story of a smart teenage girl coming of age in a sm...More

About this Movie

An insightful story of a smart teenage girl coming of age in a small town.

Starring: Claire DanesJames MarsdenJeremy SistoSarah BolgerThomas Mann

Director: Max Mayer

  • 5.1
  • hd

