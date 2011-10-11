Arena

TVPGActionDramaAdventureThrillerHorrorWestern • Movie • 2011

How do you make a fortune from the bloodlust of millions? One sadistically savvy busi...more

How do you make a fortune from the bloodlust of millions? One sad...More

Start watching Arena

Add STARZ® to any Hulu plan for an additional $8.99/month.
New subscribers only.
You May Also Like
Empire State
TVMA • Action, Drama • Movie (2013)
The Magnificent Seven
TVPG • Action, Drama • Movie (1960)
Unthinkable
R • Drama, Thriller • Movie (2010)
Miss Bala
PG-13 • Action, Adventure • Movie (2019)
The Wolfman
R • Action, Horror • Movie (2010)
The Dark
R • Horror, Drama • Movie (2005)
Antitrust
PG-13 • Drama, Crime • Movie (2001)
The Covenant
PG-13 • Horror, Thriller • Movie (2006)
Screamers
R • Action, Adventure • Movie (1995)
Flags of Our Fathers
R • Drama, History • Movie (2006)
48 Hrs.
R • Action, Comedy • Movie (1982)
Once Upon a Time in Mexico
R • Action, Adventure • Movie (2003)
The Missing
R • Action, Drama • Movie (2003)
No Way Out
R • Action, Drama • Movie (1987)
Money Train
R • Action, Adventure • Movie (1995)

Select Your Plan

No hidden fees, equipment rentals, or installation appointments.

HULU (NO ADS)

Get 1 month free, then

$11.99/

month

A few shows play with an ad break before and after the video. Learn More
  • Get unlimited access to thousands of shows and movies with no ads
  • Watch on your favorite devices
  • Switch plans or cancel anytime
  • Download from thousands of titles to watch offline
Available add-ons
  • HBO®
  • SHOWTIME®
  • CINEMAX®
  • STARZ®

MOST POPULAR

HULU

Get 1 month free, then

$5.99/

month

  • Get unlimited access to thousands of shows and movies with limited ads
  • Watch on your favorite devices
  • Switch plans or cancel anytime
Available add-ons
  • No Ads
  • HBO®
  • SHOWTIME®
  • CINEMAX®
  • STARZ®

Hulu + Live TV

Get 7 days free, then

$54.99/

month*

*Price will increase to $64.99/mo on 12/18/20
Learn More
  • Get unlimited access to thousands of shows and movies with limited ads
  • Stream 65+ top Live and On-Demand TV channels
  • Record live TV with 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage
  • Watch Live TV online and on supported devices
  • Switch plans or cancel anytime
Available add-ons
  • Enhanced Cloud DVR
  • Unlimited Screens
  • HBO®
  • SHOWTIME®
  • CINEMAX®
  • STARZ®
  • Entertainment Add-on
  • Español Add-on