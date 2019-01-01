Aquaslash

TVMAThrillerHorrorMovie • 2019

A weekend bash at a haunted waterpark takes a gruesome turn.

About this Movie

Aquaslash

Starring: Nicolas FontaineBrittany DrisdelleMadeline HarveyPaul ZinnoLanisa Dawn

Director: Renaud Gauthier

