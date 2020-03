Angel of Mine

Elsa is fighting to keep custody of her son Thomas. One day while picking her son up from a birthday party, she notices a 6 year-old girl. Immediately, Elsa is convinced the girl is the daughter she lost in a hospital fire and becomes fixated on finding her again. Obsessed by this uncontrollable feeling, she manipulatively inches her way into the girl's life. The girl's mother progressively finds Elsa's behavior disturbing to the point of insisting that she stop intruding in their lives. Elsa, seemingly crazy, challenges the girl's mother by asking for DNA tests. The rivalry between the two women begins. A psychological face-off between two women who should never have met.