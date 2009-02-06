About this Movie
American Tail: The Treasure Of Manhattan Island, An
Fievel and his family are struggling to make their American dream come true. But when a treasure map leads Fievel to a secret world beneath New York City, he finds something even more precious than gold!
Starring: Lacey ChabertDom DeLuiseThomas DekkerNehemiah Persoff
Director: Larry Latham
