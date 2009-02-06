American Tail, An

GFantasy • Animation • KidsScience FictionMovie • 1987

A family of Russian mice emigrate by boat to America - but young son Fievel is lost o...more

A family of Russian mice emigrate by boat to America - but young ...More

About this Movie

American Tail, An

A family of Russian mice emigrate by boat to America - but young son Fievel is lost overboard, washes ashore, and experiences thrilling adventures traveling to find his parents in this animated family classic.

Starring: Cathianne BloreLaura CarsonDom DeLuiseJohn FinneganPhillip Glasser

Director: Don Bluth

GFantasy, Animation, Kids, Science FictionMovie • 1987
  • 5.1
  • hd

