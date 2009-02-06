About this Movie
American Tail, An
A family of Russian mice emigrate by boat to America - but young son Fievel is lost overboard, washes ashore, and experiences thrilling adventures traveling to find his parents in this animated family classic.
Starring: Cathianne BloreLaura CarsonDom DeLuiseJohn FinneganPhillip Glasser
Director: Don Bluth
