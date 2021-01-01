Alive

RDramaAdventureBiography • Movie1993

True story of a rugby team that survives a plane crash in the Andes.

Alive - Trailer

About this Movie

Alive

Starring: Ethan HawkeVincent SpanoJosh HamiltonBruce RamsayJohn Haymes Newton

Director: Frank Marshall

