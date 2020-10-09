Aliens

Ripley re-awakens only to be sent to a colony to fight aliens with Marines.more

Ripley re-awakens only to be sent to a colony to fight aliens wit...More

Starring: Sigourney WeaverCarrie HennMichael Biehn

Director: James Cameron

RScience FictionActionHorrorMovie1986
  • 5.1
  • hd

About this Movie

