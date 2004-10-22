Alfie

A stylish reinvention of the 1960's classic, "Alfie", this film is a humorous, sexy and often touching tale of a philosophical womanizer who is forced to question his seemingly carefree existence. For Alfie (Jude Law), life was about enjoying everything women could offer - one night at a time. From wealthy widows with a taste for younger men (Susan Sarandon) to his single-mum girlfriend (Marisa Tomei), Alfie had it all... and wasn't looking for anything more. But when the consequences of his playboy lifestyle suddenly affect the women in his life and his best friend (Omar Epps), Alfie begins to wonder if there is more to life than these fleeting romances. And if so, what's it all about?