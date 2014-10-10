Alexander and the Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Day

PGComedy • Kids • Movie • 2014

Young Alexander awakes with gum in his hair, and his day gets worse from there - but ...more

Young Alexander awakes with gum in his hair, and his day gets wor...More

Start watching Alexander and the Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Day

Add STARZ® to any Hulu plan for an additional $8.99/month.
New subscribers only.
You May Also Like
Like Mike
PG • Comedy, Kids • Movie (2002)
Frozen
PG • Comedy, Music • Movie (2013)
Annie
PG • Family, Comedy • Movie (1982)
Spy Kids: Game Over
PG • Action, Adventure • Movie (2003)
Leave It to Beaver
PG • Family, Comedy • Movie (1997)
Getting Even with Dad
PG • Comedy, Kids • Movie (1994)
Monsters University
G • Family, Comedy • Movie (2013)
Flipper
PG • Adventure, Kids • Movie (1996)
Rookie of the Year
PG • Comedy, Kids • Movie (1993)
The Wizard
PG • Comedy, Kids • Movie (1989)
Mr. Magorium's Wonder Emporium
G • Family, Comedy • Movie (2007)
Clockstoppers
PG • Adventure, Comedy • Movie (2002)
Old Dogs
PG • Comedy, Kids • Movie (2009)
Arthur Christmas
PG • Family, Animation • Movie (2011)
Beethoven's 5th
G • Comedy, Kids • Movie (2003)

Select Your Plan

No hidden fees, equipment rentals, or installation appointments.

HULU (NO ADS)

Get 1 month free, then

$11.99/

month

A few shows play with an ad break before and after the video. Learn More
  • Get unlimited access to the largest streaming library with no ads
  • Watch on your favorite devices
  • Switch plans or cancel anytime
  • Download from thousands of titles to watch offline
Available add-ons
  • HBO®
  • SHOWTIME®
  • CINEMAX®
  • STARZ®

MOST POPULAR

HULU

Get 1 month free, then

$5.99/

month

  • Get unlimited access to the largest streaming library with limited ads
  • Watch on your favorite devices
  • Switch plans or cancel anytime
Available add-ons
  • No Ads
  • HBO®
  • SHOWTIME®
  • CINEMAX®
  • STARZ®

Hulu + Live TV

Get 7 days free, then

$54.99/

month

  • Get unlimited access to the largest streaming library with limited ads
  • Stream 65+ top Live and On-Demand TV channels
  • Record live TV with 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage
  • Watch Live TV online and on supported devices
  • Switch plans or cancel anytime
Available add-ons
  • Enhanced Cloud DVR
  • Unlimited Screens
  • HBO®
  • SHOWTIME®
  • CINEMAX®
  • STARZ®
  • Entertainment Add-on
  • Español Add-on