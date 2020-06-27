Ahead of the Curve

TVMADocumentaries • LGBTQ+Movie2020

AHEAD OF THE CURVE tracks the power of lesbian visibility and community from the earl...more

AHEAD OF THE CURVE tracks the power of lesbian visibility and com...More

Add STARZ® to any Hulu plan for an additional $8.99/month.

New subscribers only.

You May Also LikeDetails
Behind the Curtain: Todrick Hall
TV14 • Documentaries • Movie (2017)
Serviced
TVMA • Documentaries • Movie (2019)
L Word Mississippi: Hate The Sin
TVMA • Documentaries, LGBTQ+ • Movie (2014)
Larry Kramer In Love & Anger
TVMA • Documentaries, LGBTQ+ • Movie (2015)
Monkey Kingdom
G • Documentaries • Movie (2015)
Fall to Grace
TV14 • Documentaries, LGBTQ+ • Movie (2013)
The Trials of Ted Haggard
TVPG • Documentaries, LGBTQ+ • Movie (2009)
Going To Pieces: The Rise And Fall Of The Slasher Film
TVMA • Documentaries • Movie (2006)
My Hero Academia: Heroes Rising
PG-13 • Action, Adventure • Movie (2019)
Starz Inside: Bloodsucking Cinema
TVMA • Documentaries • Movie (2008)
Suited
TV14 • Documentaries, LGBTQ+ • Movie (2016)
Emanuel
TV14 • Documentaries • Movie (2019)
Disobedience
R • LGBTQ+, Drama • Movie (2017)
Beats, Rhymes & Life: The Travels of A Tribe Called Quest
R • Documentaries, Music • Movie (2011)
Stranger Fruit
TVMA • Documentaries • Movie (2017)

About this Movie

Ahead of the Curve

AHEAD OF THE CURVE tracks the power of lesbian visibility and community from the early '90s to the present day through the story of Franco's founding of Curve magazine.

Directors: Jen RaininRivkah Beth Medow

TVMADocumentariesLGBTQ+Movie2020
  • 5.1
  • hd

Select Your Plan

No hidden fees, equipment rentals, or installation appointments.

HULU (NO ADS)

Get 1 month free, then

$11.99/

month

A few shows play with an ad break before and after the video. Learn More
  • Get unlimited access to thousands of shows and movies with no ads
  • Watch on your favorite devices
  • Switch plans or cancel anytime
  • Download from thousands of titles to watch offline
Available add-ons
  • HBO®
  • SHOWTIME®
  • CINEMAX®
  • STARZ®

MOST POPULAR

HULU

Get 1 month free, then

$5.99/

month

  • Get unlimited access to thousands of shows and movies with limited ads
  • Watch on your favorite devices
  • Switch plans or cancel anytime
Available add-ons
  • No Ads
  • HBO®
  • SHOWTIME®
  • CINEMAX®
  • STARZ®

Hulu + Live TV

Get 7 days free, then

$64.99/

month

  • Get unlimited access to thousands of shows and movies with limited ads
  • Stream 75+ top Live and On-Demand TV channels
  • Record live TV with 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage
  • Watch Live TV online and on supported devices
  • Switch plans or cancel anytime
Available add-ons
  • Enhanced Cloud DVR
  • Unlimited Screens
  • HBO®
  • SHOWTIME®
  • CINEMAX®
  • STARZ®
  • Entertainment Add-on
  • Español Add-on