Admission

PG-13DramaComedyFamilyRomanceMovie2013

College admissions officer Tina Fey considers an unlikely applicant who may be the so...more

College admissions officer Tina Fey considers an unlikely applica...More

About this Movie

Admission

College admissions officer Tina Fey considers an unlikely applicant who may be the son she gave up for adoption.

Starring: Tina FeyPaul RuddMichael SheenWallace ShawnGloria Reuben

Director: Paul Weitz

