Adam Raki (Hugh Dancy), an electronics engineer, has an autism disorder called Asperger syndrome. When a young woman named Beth (Rose Byrne) moves into his apartment building, he is quite taken with her. She does not quite know how to react to Adam's unconventional overtures but decides to give him a chance nonetheless. But Beth's parents are apprehensive about her new romance, which could end the young lovers' relationship before it has a chance.more

Starring: Hugh DancyRose ByrneFrankie Faison

Director: Max Mayer

Adam Raki (Hugh Dancy), an electronics engineer, has an autism disorder called Asperger syndrome. When a young woman named Beth (Rose Byrne) moves into his apartment building, he is quite taken with her. She does not quite know how to react to Adam's unconventional overtures but decides to give him a chance nonetheless. But Beth's parents are apprehensive about her new romance, which could end the young lovers' relationship before it has a chance.

Starring: Hugh DancyRose ByrneFrankie FaisonMark Linn-BakerAmy Irving

Director: Max Mayer

