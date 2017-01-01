Acts of Violence

RActionDramaAdventureThrillerMovie2017

Three brothers embark on a collision course against human traffickers.

Three brothers embark on a collision course against human traffic...More

Add SHOWTIME® to any Hulu plan for an additional $10.99/month.

New subscribers only.

You May Also LikeDetails
Limitless
PG-13 • Action, Drama • Movie (2011)
The Cold Light of Day
PG-13 • Action, Drama • Movie (2012)
Source Code
PG-13 • Action, Drama • Movie (2011)
Into the Ashes
Action, Drama • Movie (2019)
Jack Reacher
PG-13 • Action, Adventure • Movie (2012)
Doom
R • Action, Science Fiction • Movie (2005)

About this Movie

Acts of Violence

Three brothers embark on a collision course against human traffickers.

Starring: Bruce WillisCole HauserShawn AshmoreAshton HolmesMelissa Bolona

Director: Brett Donowho

RActionDramaAdventureThrillerMovie2017
  • 5.1
  • hd

Select Your Plan

No hidden fees, equipment rentals, or installation appointments.

HULU (NO ADS)

Get 1 month free, then

$11.99/

month

A few shows play with an ad break before and after the video. Learn More
  • Get unlimited access to thousands of shows and movies with no ads
  • Watch on your favorite devices
  • Switch plans or cancel anytime
  • Download from thousands of titles to watch offline
Available add-ons
  • HBO®
  • SHOWTIME®
  • CINEMAX®
  • STARZ®

MOST POPULAR

HULU

Get 1 month free, then

$5.99/

month

  • Get unlimited access to thousands of shows and movies with limited ads
  • Watch on your favorite devices
  • Switch plans or cancel anytime
Available add-ons
  • No Ads
  • HBO®
  • SHOWTIME®
  • CINEMAX®
  • STARZ®

Hulu + Live TV

Get 7 days free, then

$64.99/

month

  • Get unlimited access to thousands of shows and movies with limited ads
  • Stream 75+ top Live and On-Demand TV channels
  • Record live TV with 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage
  • Watch Live TV online and on supported devices
  • Switch plans or cancel anytime
Available add-ons
  • Enhanced Cloud DVR
  • Unlimited Screens
  • HBO®
  • SHOWTIME®
  • CINEMAX®
  • STARZ®
  • Entertainment Add-on
  • Español Add-on