A Very Harold & Kumar Christmas

RComedyHoliday • Movie2011

Harold and Kumar go on a Christmas Eve bender while trying to replace a prized Christ...more

Harold and Kumar go on a Christmas Eve bender while trying to rep...More

Start watching A Very Harold & Kumar Christmas

Add HBO Max™ to any Hulu plan for an additional $14.99/month.
New subscribers only.
You May Also LikeDetails
Rock of Ages
PG-13 • Musicals, Comedy • Movie (2012)
Trapped in Paradise
PG-13 • Comedy, Holiday • Movie (1994)
Black Christmas
PG-13 • Thriller, Horror • Movie (2019)
The King of Staten Island
R • Comedy, Drama • Movie (2020)
Uncle Buck
PG • Comedy • Movie (1989)
The Three Stooges
PG • Comedy, Drama • Movie (2012)
Don't Tell Mom the Babysitter's Dead
PG-13 • Comedy • Movie (1991)
Spies in Disguise
PG • Action, Family • Movie (2019)
Ski School
R • Comedy • Movie (1991)
The Whole Ten Yards
PG-13 • Comedy • Movie (2004)
The Five-Year Engagement
R • Comedy, Romance • Movie (2012)
Dolittle
PG • Adventure, Comedy • Movie (2020)
Walk of Shame
R • Comedy • Movie (2014)
Revenge of the Nerds IV: Nerds in Love
TVPG • Comedy • Movie (1994)
Wanderlust
R • Comedy • Movie (2012)

About this Movie

A Very Harold & Kumar Christmas

Harold and Kumar go on a Christmas Eve bender while trying to replace a prized Christmas tree in this comedy sequel.

Starring: John ChoKal PennNeil Patrick HarrisDanneel HarrisPaula Garcés

Director: Todd Strauss-Schulson

RComedyHolidayMovie2011
  • 5.1
  • hd

Select Your Plan

No hidden fees, equipment rentals, or installation appointments.

HULU (NO ADS)

Get 1 month free, then

$11.99/

month

A few shows play with an ad break before and after the video. Learn More
  • Get unlimited access to thousands of shows and movies with no ads
  • Watch on your favorite devices
  • Switch plans or cancel anytime
  • Download from thousands of titles to watch offline
Available add-ons
  • HBO®
  • SHOWTIME®
  • CINEMAX®
  • STARZ®

MOST POPULAR

HULU

Get 1 month free, then

$5.99/

month

  • Get unlimited access to thousands of shows and movies with limited ads
  • Watch on your favorite devices
  • Switch plans or cancel anytime
Available add-ons
  • No Ads
  • HBO®
  • SHOWTIME®
  • CINEMAX®
  • STARZ®

Hulu + Live TV

Get 7 days free, then

$64.99/

month

  • Get unlimited access to thousands of shows and movies with limited ads
  • Stream 65+ top Live and On-Demand TV channels
  • Record live TV with 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage
  • Watch Live TV online and on supported devices
  • Switch plans or cancel anytime
Available add-ons
  • Enhanced Cloud DVR
  • Unlimited Screens
  • HBO®
  • SHOWTIME®
  • CINEMAX®
  • STARZ®
  • Entertainment Add-on
  • Español Add-on