A Prayer for the Dying

RDramaThrillerHorrorMovie1987

An IRA bomber accidently kills a bus full of children and tries to reform until a loc...more

An IRA bomber accidently kills a bus full of children and tries t...More

A Prayer for the Dying - Trailer

About this Movie

A Prayer for the Dying

An IRA bomber accidently kills a bus full of children and tries to reform until a local crime boss forces him to carry out one last job.

Starring: Mickey RourkeBob HoskinsAlan BatesSammi DavisChristopher Fulford

Director: Mike Hodges

RDramaThrillerHorrorMovie1987
