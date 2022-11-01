A Merry Friggin' Christmas

Boyd and his family are forced to spend a dreaded Christmas at his parents' house with his eccentric father that he has been avoiding for years.more

Boyd and his family are forced to spend a dreaded Christmas at hi...More

Starring: Joel McHaleRobin WilliamsLauren Graham

Director: Tristram Shapeero

PG-13ComedyHolidayMovie2014
  • 5.1
  • hd

About this Movie

Boyd and his family are forced to spend a dreaded Christmas at his parents' house with his eccentric father that he has been avoiding for years.

