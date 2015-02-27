A la malaA la mala

A beautiful struggling actress (Aislinn Derbez) is hired to flirt with - and then dump - a producer's handsome ex, but falls for him instead in this sparkling comedy.more

A beautiful struggling actress (Aislinn Derbez) is hired to flirt...More

Starring: Aislinn DerbezMauricio OchmannAurora Papile

Director: Pitipol Ybarra

PG-13ComedyRomanceMovie2015

A La Mala - Trailer

About this Movie

A la mala

A beautiful struggling actress (Aislinn Derbez) is hired to flirt with - and then dump - a producer's handsome ex, but falls for him instead in this sparkling comedy.

Starring: Aislinn DerbezMauricio OchmannAurora PapileLuis ArrietaDaniela Schmidt

Director: Pitipol Ybarra

PG-13ComedyRomanceMovie2015

