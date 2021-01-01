A Hard DayA Hard Day

ActionAdventureThrillerHorrorInternationalKorean • Movie2014

A pitch-black comedy with style to burn, this film depicts a day-in-the-life of a cop...more

A pitch-black comedy with style to burn, this film depicts a day-...More

Stream thousands of shows and movies, with plans starting at $5.99/month.

New subscribers only.

You May Also LikeExtrasDetails
I Am Alone
Adventure, Thriller • Movie (2015)
Tank 432
Action, Horror • Movie (2015)
The Cave
PG-13 • Action, Adventure • Movie (2005)
Monos
R • Adventure, Thriller • Movie (2019)
Nurse 3D
R • Action, Adventure • Movie (2021)
Collide
PG-13 • Action, Thriller • Movie (2017)
Redemption
TV14 • Documentaries, Adventure • Movie (2013)
Eye for an Eye
R • Action, Drama • Movie (1996)
Abraham Lincoln: Vampire Hunter
R • Action, Adventure • Movie (2012)
The Transporter
PG-13 • Action, Thriller • Movie (2002)
The Art of War II: Betrayal
R • Action, Adventure • Movie (2008)
Striking Distance
R • Action, Adventure • Movie (1993)
Traitor
PG-13 • Action, Thriller • Movie (2008)
End of Days
R • Horror, Adventure • Movie (1999)
Becky
R • Action, Adventure • Movie (2020)

A Hard Day - Trailer

About this Movie

A Hard Day

A pitch-black comedy with style to burn, this film depicts a day-in-the-life of a cop that goes from bad to worse to cursed.

Starring: Lee Sun-gyunChoi Jin-woongJung Man-sik

Director: Kim Seong-hun

ActionAdventureThrillerHorrorInternationalKoreanMovie2014
  • hd

Select Your Plan

No hidden fees, equipment rentals, or installation appointments.

HULU (NO ADS)

Get 1 month free, then

$11.99/

month

A few shows play with an ad break before and after the video. Learn More
  • Get unlimited access to thousands of shows and movies with no ads
  • Watch on your favorite devices
  • Switch plans or cancel anytime
  • Download from thousands of titles to watch offline
Available add-ons
  • HBO®
  • SHOWTIME®
  • CINEMAX®
  • STARZ®

MOST POPULAR

HULU

Get 1 month free, then

$5.99/

month

  • Get unlimited access to thousands of shows and movies with limited ads
  • Watch on your favorite devices
  • Switch plans or cancel anytime
Available add-ons
  • No Ads
  • HBO®
  • SHOWTIME®
  • CINEMAX®
  • STARZ®

Hulu + Live TV

Get 7 days free, then

$64.99/

month

  • Get unlimited access to thousands of shows and movies with limited ads
  • Stream 65+ top Live and On-Demand TV channels
  • Record live TV with 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage
  • Watch Live TV online and on supported devices
  • Switch plans or cancel anytime
Available add-ons
  • Enhanced Cloud DVR
  • Unlimited Screens
  • HBO®
  • SHOWTIME®
  • CINEMAX®
  • STARZ®
  • Entertainment Add-on
  • Español Add-on