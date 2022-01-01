A Good Man In Africa

In a newly emerging African nation, a not-so-bright British diplomat and a Scottish doctor - legendary among the locals - square off in a tale of political hubris and the perils of diplomacy. With Louis Gossett Jr., John Lithgow.more

Starring: Colin FrielsJoanne Whalley-KilmerSean Connery

Director: Bruce Beresford

RDramaComedyMovie1994
A Good Man In Africa

A Good Man In Africa

In a newly emerging African nation, a not-so-bright British diplomat and a Scottish doctor - legendary among the locals - square off in a tale of political hubris and the perils of diplomacy. With Louis Gossett Jr., John Lithgow.

Starring: Colin FrielsJoanne Whalley-KilmerSean ConneryLouis Gossett Jr.John Lithgow

Director: Bruce Beresford

RDramaComedyMovie1994
