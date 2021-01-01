20,000 Days on Earth20,000 Days on Earth

DramaMovie2014

20,000 Days On Earth is an inventive, lyrical ode to creativity and an intimate exami...more

20,000 Days On Earth is an inventive, lyrical ode to creativity a...More

20,000 Days On Earth - Trailer

About this Movie

20,000 Days on Earth

20,000 Days On Earth is an inventive, lyrical ode to creativity and an intimate examination of the artistic process of musician and cultural icon Nick Cave.

Starring: Darian Leader

Directors: Iain ForsythJane Pollard

DramaMovie2014
  • 5.1
  • hd

