About this Movie
1900: Extended
An intimate portrait of the class struggle between two families as they face political upheaval and the rise of fascism and socialism in 20th Century Italy. An epic of massive power and controversy.
Starring: Robert De NiroGérard DepardieuDominique SandaDonald SutherlandBurt Lancaster
Director: Bernardo Bertolucci
