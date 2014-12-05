1900: Extended

TVMADramaMovie • 1976

An intimate portrait of the class struggle between two families as they face politica...more

An intimate portrait of the class struggle between two families a...More

About this Movie

An intimate portrait of the class struggle between two families as they face political upheaval and the rise of fascism and socialism in 20th Century Italy. An epic of massive power and controversy.

Starring: Robert De NiroGérard DepardieuDominique SandaDonald SutherlandBurt Lancaster

Director: Bernardo Bertolucci

