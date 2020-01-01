MAKE MOVING EASIER WITH HULU

ABC ABC NEWS LIVE CBS CBS NEWS LIVE FOX NBC A&E ANIMAL PLANET (EAST & WEST) BIG TEN BOOMERANG BRAVO CARTOON NETWORK CBS SPORTS CHEDDAR CNBC CNN CNN INTERNATIONAL COZY TV THE CW DISCOVERY (EAST & WEST) DISNEY CHANNEL DISNEY JR DISNEY XD E! ESPN ESPN2 ESPN NEWS ESPN U ESPN COLLEGE EXTRA ESPN BASES LOADED ESPN Goal Line FOOD NETWORK FOX BUSINESS FOX NEWS FOX SPORTS 1 FOX SPORTS 2 FREEFORM FX FXM FXX GOLF NETWORK HGTV HISTORY HLN ID (EAST & WEST) LIFETIME MSNBC MOTORTREND NATGEO NATGEO WILD NBCSN OLYMPIC CHANNEL OXYGEN POP SEC SMITHSONIAN CHANNEL SYFY TBS TCM TELEMUNDO TLC (EAST & WEST) TNT TRAVEL NETWORK TRU TV UNIVERSAL KIDS USA VICELAND


Enjoy live TV including sports, news, and current shows. Plus, get access to our entire streaming library of 85,000+ episodes, hit movies, and Hulu Originals. Want even more? Add on premium channels like HBO®, SHOWTIME®, CINEMAX®, and Starz®.
Live TV + the largest streaming library
Personalize with 6 profiles. Get Live Guide and 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage

Create up to six viewing profiles, stream on multiple devices at the same time, and record live TV with 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage. Get real-time notifications sent to your mobile device for the live events you love.

Skip cable’s complicated pricing plans, equipment rental fees, and installation appointments. Hulu + Live TV starts at $44.99/month after your 7-day free trial. You pay month-to-month and can cancel your subscription anytime.
Watch On Your Favorite Supported Devices

Don't see your device? Hulu is available on additional devices.

Mac & PC

Hulu.com

Apple

iPhone & iPad

Android

Phones & tablets

Roku

Select models

Amazon

Fire TV & Fire TV Stick

Apple TV

4th Generation

Chromecast

Xbox

Xbox One & Xbox 360

Samsung

Select TV models

LG

Select TV models

Nintendo Switch

Android TV

Select models

PlayStation 4

Location data required to access content on mobile devices for any Live TV subscription.

  • Stream 65+ top Live and On Demand TV channels including sports, news, and entertainment
  • Get unlimited access to the largest streaming library (ad-supported). Enjoy full seasons of exclusive series, current episodes, hit movies, Originals, kids shows, and more
  • Watch on 2 screens at the same time
  • Record Live TV with 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage
  • Watch Live TV online and on iOS, Android, Roku, Fire TV & Fire Stick, Apple TV (4th gen), Chromecast, Xbox One & Xbox 360, PlayStation 4, Samsung (select TV models), LG (select TV models), and Nintendo Switch – more devices coming soon
Available add-ons
  • Enhanced Cloud DVR
  • Unlimited Screens
  • HBO®
  • CINEMAX®
  • SHOWTIME®
  • STARZ®
  • Entertainment Add-on
  • Español Add-on
  • What do I need to get started with Hulu + Live TV?

    To start watching, you’ll need a subscription, a supported device, and a high-speed internet connection. Hulu + Live TV is currently available on these supported devices:

    - Android phones and tablets
    - Apple iPhones and iPads
    - Apple TV (4th generation or later)
    - Chromecast
    - Echo Show
    - Fire Tablets
    - Fire TV and Fire TV Stick
    - Hulu.com using a Mac or PC browser
    - LG TV (select models)
    - Nintendo Switch
    - Roku and Roku Stick (select models)
    - Samsung TV (select models)
    - Xbox One & Xbox 360

  • Can I watch local sports and news in my area?

    Hulu + Live TV features local sports in many cities. Click here to view which channels are available in your area.

    Programming subject to regional restrictions and blackouts.

  • Can I watch live TV on multiple devices at the same time?

    A Hulu + Live TV subscription allows you to watch on up to two screens at a time. If you want to enjoy Hulu + Live TV simultaneously on more than two supported devices, you can always add the Unlimited Screens option, so everyone in your household gets to watch at home whenever they want. With the add-on, you can also watch on three screens when you're on the go.

  • Can I record live content?

    Absolutely! Never miss another episode, game or movie. When you subscribe to Hulu + Live TV you get 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage to record your shows and watch them later on any of your supported devices. If that’s not enough for your TV needs, add Enhanced Cloud DVR to increase your video storage to 200 hours. With Enhanced Cloud DVR you can record multiple shows at the same time, fast-forward through any content in your DVR (including commercials!), and stream your recordings anywhere, on any of your supported devices.

  • How does the free trial work for Hulu + Live TV?

    After signing up, new and eligible existing Hulu subscribers can try the Hulu + Live TV service free for 7 days. You'll get full access to all our live and on-demand channels, features like 50 hours of free Cloud DVR, plus the streaming library with thousands of on-demand shows and movies. If you decide Hulu is not for you, cancel easily online or by calling us before your trial ends, and your card won't be charged the monthly subscription price of $44.99/month.

  • Do you offer any other plans?

    Yes! We offer : our Hulu (ad-supported) plan is only $5.99/month. We also offer a plan for $43.99/month.