Make the switch from cable. Get Hulu + Live TV, now with Disney+ and ESPN+, all with ads, for $69.99/month*. With no-hassle setup, no hidden fees, and unlimited DVR, you get the best movies, shows, and sports along with 90+ live TV channels like ABC and ESPN.
Regional restrictions, blackouts and Live TV terms apply. Access content from each service separately. Location data required to watch certain content. Unlimited DVR recording is not available for on-demand shows. Offer valid for eligible subscribers only. .
*Price will increase to $76.99/month on 10/12/2023.
Hulu + Live TV Gives You More
Choose Hulu + Live TV and get more than regular Cable TV or YouTube TV.
Hulu + Live TV
Cable / Satellite TV
YouTube TV
Hulu (With Ads) (regularly priced at $7.99/mo)
Hulu (With Ads) (regularly priced at $7.99/mo)		checkmark
Disney+ (With Ads) (regularly priced at $7.99/mo)
Disney+ (With Ads) (regularly priced at $7.99/mo)		checkmark
ESPN+ (With Ads) (regularly priced at $9.99/mo)
ESPN+ (With Ads) (regularly priced at $9.99/mo)		checkmark
Easy Online Cancellation
Easy Online Cancellation		checkmarkcheckmark
Includes Unlimited DVR
Includes Unlimited DVR		checkmarkcheckmark
Hardware-Free Setup
Hardware-Free Setup		checkmarkcheckmark

Watch all your favorites

Watch Live and On-Demand TV from 90+ top channels including sports and news. Stream full seasons of exclusive series, hit movies, current episodes, Hulu Originals, and more on Hulu, along with endless entertainment on Disney+ and live sports on ESPN+.

TV that gets you

Enjoy personalized profiles and custom TV lineups. Browse and flip through channels with our Live Guide. Record live TV with Unlimited DVR at no additional cost. Stream on multiple devices at home or on the go.

Hassle-free TV

No hidden fees, equipment rentals, or installation appointments. If you find it isn't for you, cancel easily online or by calling us.
Say Goodbye To Extra Cable Fees
+ LIVE TV
Cable/Satellite TV Providers
Broadcast TV fee
$0
Regional sports fee*
$0
Set-top box or related rental fees
$0
Miscellaneous administrative/ convenience fees
$0
*Some cable providers charge a regional sports fee.

All Your TV in One Place

Get full access to the entire Hulu streaming library along with your favorite live sports, breaking news, can't miss events, and current shows. 
ABC ABC NEWS LIVE CBS CBS NEWS LIVE FOX NBC ACC Network Adult Swim A&E ANIMAL PLANET (EAST & WEST) BET BIG TEN BLOOMBERG BRAVO CARTOON NETWORK CBS SPORTS CHEDDAR COMEDY.TV CMT CNBC CNN CNN INTERNATIONAL COMEDY CENTRAL COZY TV CRIME INVESTIGATION THE CW DABL DISCOVERY (EAST & WEST) DISNEY CHANNEL DISNEY JR DISNEY XD E! ESPN ESPN2 ESPN NEWS ESPN U FOOD NETWORK FOX BUSINESS FOX NEWS FOX SPORTS 1 FOX SPORTS 2 FREEFORM FX FXM FXX FYI GAME SHOW NETWORK GETTV GOLF NETWORK THE GRIO Hallmark Channel Hallmark Movies and Mysteries HGTV HISTORY HLN ID (EAST & WEST) JUSTICE CENTRAL LIFETIME LOCALISH LMN Magnolia MHI MSNBC MOTORTREND MTV NASA NATGEO NATGEO WILD NBC LX NBC News Now NEWS NATION NFLN NICKELODEON NICK JR OXYGEN OWN PARAMOUNT POP “QVC” SEC SMITHSONIAN CHANNEL STARTTV SYFY TBS TCM TELEMUNDO TLC (EAST & WEST) TNT TRAVEL NETWORK TRU TV TV LAND UNIVERSAL KIDS USA VEVO COUNTRY VEVO HIP HOP VEVO POP VEVO HOLIDAY VEVO 80s VEVO 90s VICE VH1 THE WEATHER CHANNEL
Live Sports
Catch your games at home or on the go. Stream live games from major college and pro leagues including the NCAA®, NBA, NHL, NFL, and more. Includes top local and national sports networks like ABC, CBS Sports Network, ESPN, ESPN2, FOX, FS1, FS2, and NFL Network.

Live TV plan required. Regional restrictions, blackouts and additional terms apply. See details

Breaking News
Keep pace with what's going on locally and globally with trusted opinions from all the top news networks.

Live TV plan required. Regional restrictions, blackouts and additional terms apply. See details

Biggest Events
Spectacular, can't-miss moments like the Olympics, Grammys®, Oscars®, Emmys®, and more.

Live TV plan required. Regional restrictions, blackouts and additional terms apply. See details

NFL Logo

Watch NFL Games All Season Long

Get Hulu + Live TV and watch your favorite pro football teams on CBS, ESPN, FOX, NBC, and NFL Network. Say goodbye to cable.

INCLUDED WITH HULU + LIVE TV

Thousands of Shows & Movies

Get full access to the Hulu streaming library – a $7.99/month value. Watch full seasons of exclusive series, classic favorites, Hulu Original series, hit movies, current episodes, kids shows, and tons more.

Meet Your New TV Experience

No hidden fees, equipment rentals, or installation appointments. Cancel anytime.

Hulu (With Ads) + LIVE TV

Now with Disney+ (With Ads) and ESPN+ (With Ads)

$69.99/

month*

  • Stream 90+ top Live and On Demand TV channels on Hulu including sports, news, and entertainment
  • Get unlimited access to the Hulu (With Ads) streaming library. Enjoy full seasons of exclusive series, current episodes, hit movies, Originals, kids shows, and more
  • Watch Hulu on 2 screens at the same time
  • Watch Live TV on Hulu online and on iOS, Android, Roku, Fire TV & Fire Stick, Apple TV (4th gen), Chromecast, Xbox One & Xbox 360, PlayStation 4, Samsung (select TV models), LG (select TV models), and Nintendo Switch – more devices coming soon
  • Unlimited DVR: Store Live TV recordings for up to nine months and fast-forward through your DVR content
  • Endless entertainment with Disney+. Get the best of Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, and Nat Geo, all in one place
  • Live sports with ESPN+, now on Hulu. Thousands of live events from UFC, MLB, international soccer, and more
Available add-ons
  • Unlimited Screens
  • Max
  • SHOWTIME®
  • STARZ®
  • Cinemax®
  • Entertainment Add-on
  • Español Add-on
  • Sports Add-on
Not quite what you’re looking for? Sign up for Hulu without Live TV starting at only $7.99/month.
Unlimited DVR recording is not available for on-demand shows.
Customize With Add-Ons

Premium Networks
Unlimited Screens
Network Add-Ons
Add Max to your Hulu plan to watch some of the most addictive series, hit movies, comedy specials, and more. $15.99/month. Terms apply.
Add Cinemax to instantly access hundreds of hit movies, action-packed original series, and more. +$9.99/month
Add SHOWTIME to watch hours of award-winning series plus top movies, thoughtful documentaries, poignant comedy, and thrilling sports. +$10.99/month
Add STARZ - with a deep library of visionary original series, hit movies and groundbreaking docuseries, STARZ brings diverse perspectives to life through bold storytelling. +$9.99/month

Unlimited Screen

UNLIMITED SCREENS

For everyone in the home

  • Upgrade to watch on unlimited screens at home
  • Plus, enjoy 3 screens when you’re on the go
Premium network restrictions apply

Entertainment Add-on

Stay current with additional news, entertainment, and lifestyle programming from American Heroes Channel, BET Her, Boomerang, CNBC World, Cooking Channel, Crime + Investigation, Destination America, Discovery Family, Discovery Life, Great American Family, Hallmark Drama, Military History Channel, MTV2, MTV Classic, Nick Toons, Science, and Teen Nick.

Español Add-on

Enjoy a collection of popular favorites in Spanish – CNN en Español, Discovery en Español, Discovery Familia, ESPN Deportes, Fox Deportes, History en Español, Hogar de HGTV, Universo, and The Weather Channel en Español.

Sports Add-On

Catch all the action with the Sports Add-on. Stream every touchdown from every game, every Sunday during the NFL regular season with NFL RedZone, along with a wide array of live sports from motorsports (MAVTV Motorsports Network) and horse racing (FanDuel TV/FanDuel Racing) to hunting and fishing (Outdoor Channel, Sportsman Channel).

Watch On Your Favorite Supported Devices

Don't see your device? Hulu is available on additional devices.

Mac & PC

Hulu.com

Apple

iPhone & iPad

Android

Phones & tablets

Roku

Select models

Amazon

Fire TV & Fire TV Stick

Apple TV

4th Generation

Chromecast

Xbox

Xbox 360, One, & Series X|S

Samsung

Select TV models

LG

Select TV models

Nintendo Switch

Android TV

Select models

PlayStation 4 & 5

Vizio

Select TV models

Location data required to access content on mobile devices for any Live TV subscription.

Any Questions?

We’re here to help! Visit our Help Center to learn more.