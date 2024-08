Hulu Has Live Music - And So Do You

Hulu subscribers can stream the season's hottest music festivals LIVE. Catch performances from The iHeartRadio Music Festival including Foo Fighters, Fallout Boy, Lil Wayne, Kelly Clarkson, Lenny Kravitz, and more! It's streaming to you live from Las Vegas all weekend long Sept. 22 - Sept. 23. Also, don't miss Austin City Limits Music Festival and iHeartRadio Fiesta Latina Music Festival coming in October. It's all included with your Hulu plan.

Requires Hulu or Hulu (No Ads) base plan subscription. Live content access available 9/22/23 - 9/23/23 from 7:00p.m. - 11:59p.m. PT only.