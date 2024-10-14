hulu
Peter, Peter, Pumpkin Cheater
Modern Family Halloween Episodes
The Solar Opposites Halloween Special Part 2: The Hunt for Brown October
Bob's Burgers Halloween Episodes
American Horror Story
Halloween Episodes
Halloween Episodes
TV14 • Sitcom, Adult Animation • Episode (2024)
TVMA • Adult Animation, Comedy • Episode (2024)
American Horror Story
TVMA • Drama, Horror • TV Series (2011)
Grotesquerie
TVMA • Drama, Crime • TV Series (2024)
Stephen King's Storm of the Century
Horror • TV Series (1999)
What We Do in the Shadows
TVMA • Comedy, Supernatural • TV Series (2019)
Scream Queens
TV14 • Comedy, Mystery • TV Series (2015)
American Horror Stories
TVMA • Drama, Horror • TV Series (2021)
Stephen King's Rose Red
TV14 • Thriller, Horror • TV Series (2002)