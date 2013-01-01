An all-new entry in the Predator franchise, set 300 years ago, tells the story of a young Comanche woman, a fierce and highly skilled warrior, who stalks, and ultimately confronts, a highly evolved alien predator with a technically advanced arsenal.
Reservation Dogs
TVMA • Comedy, Drama • TV Series (2021)
Four indigenous teenagers in rural Oklahoma steal, rob, and save in order to get to the exotic, mysterious, and faraway land of California.
Not Okay
R • Drama, Comedy • Movie (2022)
An ambitious young woman (Zoey Deutch) finds followers and fame when she poses as the survivor of a deadly attack, but she soon learns that online notoriety comes with a terrible price.
Santa Evita (English)
TVMA • Biography • TV Series (2022)
Argentine drama chronicling the over two-decade odyssey of the corpse of Eva Perón.
The Ivana Trump Story: The First Wife
News, Documentaries • TV Series (2022)
There is the First Lady. And then there is the First Wife. Weaving a rare archive that goes back decades with contemporary voices, ABC News Studios explores the life and legacy of Ivana Trump, the devoted mother, businesswoman and glamour queen. Much more than a socialite, interviews with those close to the late icon paint the portrait of a driven and disciplined woman whose eye for branding and design helped former president Donald Trump build an empire and make one of her own.
American Horror Stories
TVMA • Drama, Horror • TV Series (2021)
A spin-off weekly anthology series, from the creators of "American Horror Story," that features a different horror story each episode.
Aftershock
TVMA • Documentaries, Black Stories • Movie (2022)
Following the deaths of two young women due to childbirth complications, two bereaved families galvanize activists, birth workers, and physicians to reckon with one of the most pressing American crises today: the US maternal health crisis.
Victoria's Secret: Angels and Demons
TVMA • Documentaries • TV Series (2022)
Truth is not what it seems; as the underworld of fashion, the billionaire class, and Jeffrey Epstein are revealed to all be inextricably intertwined with the rise and fall of this legendary brand.
Maggie
TV14 • Comedy, Sitcom • TV Series (2022)
A psychic struggles with the future when she begins to see glimpses of her own destiny.
The Princess
Action, Drama • Movie (2022)
When a strong-willed princess refuses to wed a cruel sociopath, she is kidnapped and locked in a remote tower. With her scorned, vindictive suitor intent on taking her father's throne, the princess must protect her family and save the kingdom.
The Bear
TVMA • Comedy • TV Series (2022)
Carmy, a young fine-dining chef, comes home to Chicago to run his family sandwich shop. As he fights to transform the shop and himself, he works alongside a rough-around-the-edges crew that ultimately reveal themselves as his chosen family.
Only Murders in the Building
TVMA • Comedy, Mystery • TV Series (2021)
Three strangers share an obsession with true crime and suddenly find themselves wrapped up in one.
Machine Gun Kelly’s Life in Pink
TVMA • Movie (2022)
Machine Gun Kelly's Life In Pink is an in-depth look at the dramatic highs and lows of an artist chasing music’s top spot while tackling noise from the outside world, stardom, fatherhood, and more.
Mormon No More
Documentaries • TV Series (2022)
What does it mean to live authentically? And what does that mean if you're a 30-something married Mormon mom who's just discovered she's gay and in love with her female friend...another Mormon mom? Mormon No More follows the inspirational journey of Sal and Lena as they navigate their way out of the church, out of their marriages, and into their authentic selves - all while co-parenting seven kids with their ex-husbands. Their story intertwines with others in the LGBTQ+ community trying to reconcile their identity with the church's prohibitive doctrine on same-sex relationships. Together these voices carry us through romantic, intimate, and revealing window into a community that teaches us about acceptance, empathy, and the power of living your truth.
Good Luck to You, Leo Grande
R • Drama, Comedy • Movie (2022)
Nancy Stokes (Emma Thompson), a retired school teacher, is yearning for some adventure, and some sex. And she has a plan, which involves hiring a young sex worker named Leo Grande (Daryl McCormack).
Leave No Trace
TVMA • Documentaries, Crime • Movie (2022)
“Leave No Trace” investigates a century-long cover-up as 82,000 men step forward with claims of sexual abuse, exposing the failure of the Boy Scouts of America to protect their young Scouts.
Fire Island
R • Comedy, Romance • Movie (2022)
A group of queer best friends gather in Fire Island Pines for their annual week of love and laughter, but a sudden change of events might make this their last summer in gay paradise.
Shoresy
TVMA • Sitcom, Comedy • TV Series (2022)
Foul-mouthed, chirp-serving, mother-loving, fan favorite LETTERKENNY character, SHORESY (Jared Keeso) joins the Sudbury Bulldogs of the Northern Ontario Senior Hockey Organization (aka The NOSHO) on a quest to never lose again.
Look at Me: XXXTentacion
TVMA • Documentaries, Music • Movie (2022)
LOOK AT ME gives an inside look at a gifted young rapper’s tumultuous coming-of-age with never-before-seen footage, as XXXTENTACION’s inner circle speaks out for the first time.
Oussekine
Drama • TV Series (2022)
(French) On the night of December 5, 1986, 22-year-old Malik Oussekine is beaten to death by the police. The State machine steps into gear, led by Robert Pandraud. The Oussekine family quickly realize that they will have to fight for justice and expose the truth. "Oussekine" is a four-episode miniseries about the Oussekine family’s struggle. It goes back through the events, shows their hopes and disillusions and paints the portrait of a country in turmoil.
Keeper of the Ashes: The Oklahoma Girl Scout Murders
News, Documentaries • TV Series (2022)
Award-winning actress and singer Kristin Chenoweth returns to her hometown to investigate Oklahoma’s most infamous murders. Keeper of the Ashes is the true story of three young Oklahoma girls, found murdered after their first night at sleep-away camp. The tragedy, as well as the manhunt and trial of their suspected killer, captivated the nation in the summer of 1977. But decades later, uncertainties surrounding the case continue to haunt the Tulsa community, local law enforcement, and the victims’ families.
The Valet
TV14 • Comedy, Romance • Movie (2022)
Valet parking attendant Antonio accidentally appears in a paparazzi photo with movie star Olivia and her married lover, posing a PR disaster. He is enlisted and reluctantly agrees to pose as her boyfriend as a cover up.
Conversations with Friends
TVMA • Drama • TV Series (2022)
Conversations with Friends follows Frances (Alison Oliver), a 21-year-old college student, as she navigates a series of relationships that force her to confront her own vulnerabilities for the first time.
Candy
TVMA • Drama, Crime • TV Series (2022)
Candy Montgomery is a 1980s housewife and mother who did everything right—good husband, two kids, nice house, even the careful planning and execution of transgressions—but when the pressure of conformity builds within her, her actions scream for just a bit of freedom. Until someone tells her to shush. With deadly results.
The Ignorant Angels
Romance, Drama • TV Series (2022)
When Massimo, Antonia's husband, is killed in an accident, she discovers he was having an affair with a young man, Michele. Antonia, devastated by the news, finds herself investigating her husband's secret life and forms an unexpected and deep friendship with Michele and his circle of eccentric friends, who were almost a second family for her late husband. Thanks to all of them, she can change her perspective on life, but will she learn to love again?
Crush
TVMA • Comedy, Romance • Movie (2022)
When an aspiring young artist is forced to join her high school track team, she uses it as an opportunity to pursue the girl she’s been harboring a long-time crush on. But she soon finds herself falling for an unexpected teammate.
Captive Audience: A Real American Horror Story
TVMA • Documentaries • TV Series (2022)
In 1972, seven-year-old Steven vanishes from Merced, CA. When he heroically returns 7 years later, the media can’t get enough of the story. But this isn’t the Hollywood ending it appears to be.
The Kardashians
TV14 • Reality • TV Series (2022)
The family you know and love is here with a brand new series, giving an all-access pass into their lives. Kris, Kourtney, Kim, Khloé, Kendall, and Kylie bring the cameras back to reveal the truth behind the headlines. From the intense pressures of running billion-dollar businesses to the hilarious joys of playtime and school drop-offs, this series brings viewers into the fold with a rivetingly honest story of love & life in the spotlight.
The Girl From Plainville
TVMA • Drama, Crime • TV Series (2022)
“The Girl From Plainville” is inspired by the true story of Michelle Carter’s unprecedented “texting-suicide” case. Based on the Esquire article of the same name by Jesse Barron, the limited series explores Carter’s relationship with Conrad Roy III and the events that led to his death and, later, her conviction of involuntary manslaughter.
Have You Seen This Man?
Documentaries • TV Series (2022)
On a brisk day in November 1998, a doughy balding Brooklyn computer salesman was supposed to report to prison to begin serving a 17-year sentence. He rented a Ford Taurus. Drove to Queens to turn in the ankle monitor he had been wearing. He took $600 out of an ATM. Headed to JFK airport. And vanished. His name was John Ruffo.
The crime he had committed was outlandish. Using forged documents and fake corporate seals, he persuaded banks to loan him $350 million. He invented a nonexistent proposition that he called “Project Star” and he used the money to gamble the millions on the stock market, becoming one of Wall Street’s high-rollers.
When the FBI caught wind of his swindle, they set up a sting.
At his sentencing, prosecutors made an unthinkable mistake. They agreed to let John Ruffo drive himself to prison. What followed was one of the longest and most challenging manhunts in the history of the U.S. Marshals Service.
We discover a man whose life was a hall of mirrors. Secret identities, unlikely affiliations, and bogus companies are uncovered. Was he secretly helping an elite unit of FBI spy-hunters lure Soviet scientists to defect? Did he cut a deal with the mob to help him disappear? Was that him, seated behind home plate at Dodger Stadium? We join the chase as the Marshals try and resolve a case that has baffled and bewildered generations of their colleagues, crossing the globe to ask one pressing question: Have you seen this man?
Life & Beth
TVMA • Drama, Comedy • TV Series (2022)
A trip down memory lane is a strong source of trauma, comedy and moving forward.
Deep Water
R • Thriller • Movie (2022)
A psychological thriller that takes us inside the marriage of picture-perfect Vic (Ben Affleck) and Melinda (Ana de Armas) Van Allen to discover the dangerous mind games they play and what happens to the people that get caught up in them.
Fresh
R • Thriller, Horror • Movie (2022)
Starring Sebastian Stan of Pam & Tommy, Fresh follows the horrors of modern dating seen through one young woman’s defiant battle to survive her new boyfriend’s unusual appetites.
The Dropout
TVMA • Drama • TV Series (2022)
Money. Romance. Tragedy. Deception. From Executive Producer Elizabeth Meriwether, “The Dropout” is the story of Elizabeth Holmes (Amanda Seyfried) and Theranos, an unbelievable tale of ambition and fame gone terribly wrong. How did the world’s youngest self-made female billionaire lose it all in the blink of an eye?
No Exit
R • Thriller, Horror • Movie (2022)
Stranded by a blizzard, a young woman is forced to find shelter at a highway rest area with a group of strangers. Discovering an abducted girl in a van in the parking lot, she embarks on a terrifying mission to discover who among them is the kidnapper.
Pam & Tommy
TVMA • Drama • TV Series (2022)
Set in the Wild West early days of the Internet, “Pam & Tommy” is based on the incredible true story of the Pamela Anderson (Lily James) and Tommy Lee (Sebastian Stan) sex tape. Stolen from the couple’s home by a disgruntled contractor (Seth Rogen), the video went from underground bootleg-VHS curiosity to full-blown global sensation when it hit the Web in 1997. A love story, crime caper and cautionary tale rolled into one, the eight-part original limited series explores the intersection of privacy, technology and celebrity, tracing the origins of our current reality TV Era to a stolen tape seen by millions but meant to have an audience of just two.
Dollface
TVMA • Comedy • TV Series (2019)
Kat Dennings stars as a young woman who, after being dumped by her longtime boyfriend, must deal with her own imagination when she literally and metaphorically re-enters the world of women, in order to rekindle the female friendships she left behind. Also starring Brenda Song, Shay Mitchell, and Esther Povitsky.
Insânia
TV14 • Horror, Thriller • TV Series (2021)
In this Brazilian psychological thriller, Paula is a young forensics scientist who is admitted to a psychiatric hospital after a personal tragedy. There, as her mind is pulled into dark and uncertain corners, she investigates the true reason behind her hospitalization and the terrifying conspiracy behind it.
How I Met Your Father
TV14 • Comedy, Sitcom • TV Series (2022)
In the near future, Sophie is telling her son the story of how she met his father: a story that catapults us back to the present where Sophie and her close-knit group of friends are in the midst of figuring out who they are, what they want out of life, and how to fall in love in the age of dating apps and limitless options.
Starring: Hilary Duff, Christopher Lowell, Francia Raisa, Suraj Sharma, Tom Ainsley, Tien Tran.
Sex Appeal
TVMA • Comedy • Movie (2022)
Avery Hansen-White doesn’t do things she isn’t excellent at. So when her long-distance boyfriend hints at wanting to take their relationship to the next level at the upcoming STEM conference (“nerd prom”), she sets out to master her sexuality.
Mother/Android
R • Science Fiction, Thriller • Movie (2021)
Set in the near future, Mother/Android follows Georgia and her boyfriend Sam through their treacherous journey of escape as their country is caught in an unexpected war with artificial intelligence.
Dead Asleep
TVMA • Documentaries • Movie (2021)
Dead Asleep follows the complex and layered case of a young man who claims to have murdered his best friend whilst sleepwalking.
Dragons: The Nine Realms
TVG • Animation, Adventure • TV Series (2021)
Set 1,300 years after the events of How To Train Your Dragon, dragons are now just a legend to the modern world. When a geological anomaly opens up an immense, miles-deep fissure in the Earth’s surface, scientists from all over the world gather at a new research facility to study the mysterious phenomenon. Soon a group of misfit kids, brought to the site by their parents, uncover the truth about dragons and where they’ve been hiding -- a secret they must keep to themselves to protect what they’ve discovered.
Candified: Home for the Holidays
TVPG • Reality, Lifestyle & Culture • TV Series (2021)
The challenge - create a life-size house made of ...CANDY! Watch as Candy Queen Jackie Sorkin and her team of candy artists design, glue, melt and shape hundreds of thousands of sweet pieces to build a fantasy come to life….just in time for the holidays.
The Housewife & the Shah Shocker
Lifestyle & Culture, News • TV Series (2021)
Dive into the bombshell accusations against “The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City” cast member Jen Shah and her alleged involvement in a long-running telemarketing scheme.
City of Angels | City of Death
Documentaries, News • TV Series (2021)
City of Angels | City of Death, a new six-part ABC News documentary series, tells the incredible true-crime story of a fascinating era. From the mid-1970’s through the mid-1980’s, over twenty serial killers terrorized Los Angeles. And a group of dedicated detectives — members of the LAPD’s Robbery Homicide Division — hunted them down. Hunted them all down.
This is a story that has never been told before: how a small band of law enforcement heroes juggled multiple serial killer investigations at the same time, and — before the advent of DNA technology — had only the tried-and-true “shoe leather” methods to track down and catch the most diabolical criminals in California history.
From the Hillside Strangler to the Freeway Killer, from the Skid Row Stabber to the Tool Box Killers, from the Dating Game Killer to the Sunset Strip Killers… evil was everywhere. But so were the hard charging detectives who worked around the clock to catch them. City of Angels | City of Death will tell their amazing stories in their own words.
The Curse of Von Dutch: A Brand to Die For
TVMA • Crime, Documentaries • TV Series (2021)
“The Curse of Von Dutch” chronicles the unbelievable true story behind the rise and fall of the 2000's most iconic fashion trend. In this epic character-driven saga, Venice Beach surfers, gangsters, European garmentos, and Hollywood movers and shakers all vie for control of the infamous brand — pushing it from obscurity to one of the most recognizable labels on Earth. After a decade of backstabbing, greed, and bloodshed, their lives – and pop culture – will never be the same.
The Great
TVMA • Comedy, Drama • TV Series (2020)
EMMY® NOMINATED The Great is a satirical, comedic drama about the rise of Catherine the Great from outsider to the longest reigning female ruler in Russia's history. A fictionalized, fun and anachronistic story of an idealistic, romantic young girl, who arrives in Russia for an arranged marriage to the mercurial Emperor Peter. Hoping for love and sunshine, she finds instead a dangerous, depraved, backward world that she resolves to change. All she has to do is kill her husband, beat the church, baffle the military and get the court onside. A very modern story about the past which encompasses the many roles she played over her lifetime as lover, teacher, ruler, friend, and fighter. Incorporating historical facts occasionally, the series stars Elle Fanning as Catherine, Nicholas Hoult, Phoebe Fox, Adam Godley, Gwilym Lee, Charity Wakefield, Douglas Hodge, Sacha Dhawan, Sebastian de Souza, Bayo Gbadamosi and Belinda Bromilow.
Marvel's Hit-Monkey
Adult Animation, Animation • TV Series (2021)
After a high-profile political assassination goes sideways, an injured hitman hides out amongst a tribe of snow monkeys in the mountains of Japan.
Animaniacs
TVPG • Comedy, Kids • TV Series (2020)
They’re back again-y! Yakko, Wakko and Dot return for all-new big laughs and the occasional epic takedown of authority figures in serious need of an ego check. The Emmy® award-winning series is packed with enough comedy sketches, pop culture parodies, musical comedy, and self-referential antics to fill a water tower. Joining the Warners are Starbox & Cindy on their latest play date while Pinky and the Brain’s ideas for world domination lead them to all new adventures.
The Informant: Fear and Faith in the Heartland
Documentaries, Award Shows & Events • TV Series (2021)
As homegrown extremist groups remain one of the greatest threats to the United States, George Stephanopoulos gives an exclusive look at the incredible true story of how an ordinary man from Kansas risked his and his family’s lives to stop a terror attack.
The Next Thing You Eat
TVMA • Lifestyle & Culture, Documentaries • TV Series (2021)
From chef David Chang and Academy Award–winning documentary filmmaker Morgan Neville, The Next Thing You Eat is a six-episode docuseries that explores the seismic changes happening all around us and what they mean for the way we'll eat in the future. Chang and a diverse cast of characters dive headfirst into what lies ahead, including everything from burger-flipping robots, to lab-grown fish, to insect farms, to artificial intelligence calling all the shots.