Skip Navigation
hulu
Start Your Free Trial
Browse
Start Your Free Trial
Log In
Santa Games
Menorah in the Middle
A Merry Christmas Wish
Santa Claus: The Movie
My Favorite Christmas Melody
Holiday Movies
Watch Holiday Movies with any Hulu plan starting at
$7.99/month
Start Your Free Trial
New subscribers only. Cancel anytime. Additional terms apply.
Holiday Movies
Santa Games
Family • Movie (2022)
Menorah in the Middle
Family • Movie (2022)
A Merry Christmas Wish
Not Rated • Holiday, Romance • Movie (2022)
Santa Claus: The Movie
PG • Fantasy, Kids • Movie (1985)
My Favorite Christmas Melody
TVPG • Drama, Romance • Movie (2021)
Under the Christmas Tree
Drama, Romance • Movie (2021)
Writing Around the Christmas Tree
TVPG • Drama, Romance • Movie (2021)
Kirk Franklin's A Gospel Christmas
Drama, Romance • Movie (2021)
Christmas Movie Magic
Drama, Romance • Movie (2021)
Ghosts of Christmas Past
Drama, Romance • Movie (2021)
The Enchanted Christmas Cake
Drama, Romance • Movie (2021)
Christmas in the Heartland
Comedy, Holiday • Movie (2017)
A Winter Wedding
TVPG • Romance, Holiday • Movie (2017)
Christmas at Cattle Hill
TVPG • Kids, Holiday • Movie (2020)
Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas
PG • Comedy, Fantasy • Movie (2000)
Happy Christmas
R • Comedy, Drama • Movie (2014)
Arthur Christmas
PG • Family, Animation • Movie (2011)
Die Hard
R • Action, Adventure • Movie (1988)
Snowglobe
TVPG • Comedy, Fantasy • Movie (2007)
Rare Exports: A Christmas Tale
R • Comedy, Adventure • Movie (2010)
A Merry Friggin' Christmas
PG-13 • Comedy, Holiday • Movie (2014)
Snow Day
PG • Comedy, Family • Movie (2000)
A Christmas Solo
TVPG • Drama, Romance • Movie (2017)
Christmas on Holly Lane
Drama, Holiday • Movie (2018)
Christmas in Compton
PG-13 • Comedy, Holiday • Movie (2012)
The Man Who Invented Christmas
PG • Drama, Biography • Movie (2017)
12 Pups of Christmas
Romance, Holiday • Movie (2019)
Christmas Crush
TVG • Comedy, Romance • Movie (2019)
The Family Stone
PG-13 • Comedy, Romance • Movie (2005)
A Christmas Movie Christmas
Romance, Holiday • Movie (2019)
Jingle All the Way
PG • Comedy, Family • Movie (1996)
12 Dates of Christmas
TVPG • Drama, Comedy • Movie (2011)
Deck the Halls
PG • Family, Comedy • Movie (2006)
Prancer
G • Fantasy, Kids • Movie (1989)
The Truth About Christmas
TV14 • Comedy, Drama • Movie (2018)
My Santa
TVPG • Comedy, Holiday • Movie (2013)
Every Other Holiday
TVPG • Drama, Family • Movie (2018)
Happiest Season
PG-13 • Comedy, Romance • Movie (2020)
Christmas Perfection
Drama, Romance • Movie (2018)
The Christmas Calendar
Romance, Holiday • Movie (2017)
A Christmas Kiss II
PG • Comedy, Romance • Movie (2014)
Married by Christmas
TVPG • Comedy, Romance • Movie (2016)
Christmas Belle
TVPG • Drama, Romance • Movie (2013)
12 Dog Days Till Christmas
PG • Comedy, Family • Movie (2014)
A Cinderella Christmas
Romance, Holiday • Movie (2016)
A Dogwalker's Christmas Tale
TVG • Romance, Holiday • Movie (2015)
A Puppy for Christmas
TVPG • Romance, Holiday • Movie (2016)
Angels in the Snow
Drama, Holiday • Movie (2015)
Back to Christmas
Fantasy, Drama • Movie (2014)
Christmas With the Andersons
TVPG • Comedy, Family • Movie (2016)
Girlfriends of Christmas Past
TVPG • Comedy, Romance • Movie (2016)
Holly's Holiday
TV14 • Comedy, Romance • Movie (2013)
Naughty & Nice
TVPG • Comedy, Romance • Movie (2014)
The March Sisters at Christmas
TV14 • Comedy, Drama • Movie (2012)
Second Chance Christmas
Comedy, Romance • Movie (2017)
Cupid for Christmas
PG • Comedy • Movie (2021)
A Christmas Switch
TVPG • Comedy, Romance • Movie (2018)
A Christmas Wedding Tail
PG • Comedy, Romance • Movie (2011)
Dear Santa
Documentaries, Holiday • Movie (2020)
London Mitchell's Christmas
Drama, Holiday • Movie (2018)
My Dad is Scrooge
Comedy, Holiday • Movie (2014)
Rodeo & Juliet
Holiday, Romance • Movie (2015)
Rock N' Roll Christmas
TVPG • Comedy, Music • Movie (2019)
The Secret of the Nutcracker
PG • Fantasy, Science Fiction • Movie (2007)
Blippi's Snowflake Scavenger Hunt
Kids • Movie (2020)
Dancing Through the Snow
Drama, Romance • Movie (2021)
Merry Liddle Christmas Baby
Drama, Comedy • Movie (2021)
Miracle in Motor City
TVG • Drama, Comedy • Movie (2021)
Saying Yes to Christmas
Drama, Romance • Movie (2021)
The Best Man Holiday
TVMA • Comedy, Drama • Movie (2013)