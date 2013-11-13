Kevin Hart: Seriously Funny
Summer of Soul
Waiting to Exhale
The Honorable Shyne
She Taught Love
Black Excellence Exemplified
Kevin Hart: Seriously FunnyNot Rated • Comedy, Stand Up • Movie (2013)
Summer of SoulPG-13 • Black Stories, Music • Movie (2021)
Waiting to ExhaleR • Black Stories, Drama • Movie (1995)
The Honorable ShyneTVMA • Black Stories, Music • Movie (2024)
She Taught LoveTVMA • Drama, Romance • Movie (2024)
The Supremes At Earl’s All-You-Can-EatPG-13 • Drama, Comedy • Movie (2024)
The Great DebatersPG-13 • Black Stories, Drama • Movie (2007)
Soul FoodR • Black Stories, Drama • Movie (1997)
How Stella Got Her Groove BackR • Black Stories, Romance • Movie (1998)
Freaknik: The Wildest Party Never ToldTVMA • Black Stories, Documentaries • Movie (2024)
Roy Wood Jr.: Lonely FlowersTVMA • Stand Up Comedy, Comedy • Movie (2025)