A Real Pain
Thelma
Little Miss Sunshine
Napoleon Dynamite
(500) Days of Summer
Sundance Film Festival Favorites
A Real Pain
R • Comedy, Drama • Movie (2024)
Thelma
PG-13 • Comedy • Movie (2024)
Little Miss Sunshine
R • Drama, Comedy • Movie (2006)
Napoleon Dynamite
PG • Comedy • Movie (2004)
(500) Days of Summer
PG-13 • Drama, Romance • Movie (2009)
Super Troopers
R • Comedy • Movie (2002)
Waitress
PG-13 • Drama, Romance • Movie (2007)
American Psycho
R • Thriller, Drama • Movie (2000)
Palm Springs
R • Comedy, Drama • Movie (2020)
Fresh
R • Thriller, Horror • Movie (2022)
Summer of Soul
PG-13 • Black Stories, Music • Movie (2021)
Infinity Pool
R • Horror • Movie (2023)
Watcher
R • Thriller • Movie (2022)
Garden State
R • Drama, Romance • Movie (2004)
Y Tu Mama Tambien
R • International, Spanish • Movie (2001)
Good Luck to You, Leo Grande
R • Drama, Comedy • Movie (2022)
Me and Earl and the Dying Girl
PG-13 • Comedy, Drama • Movie (2015)
The Pod Generation
PG-13 • Comedy, Romance • Movie (2023)
Donnie Darko
R • Drama, Time Travel • Movie (2001)
Downhill
R • Drama, Comedy • Movie (2020)
Sharp Stick
R • Comedy • Movie (2022)
Beasts of the Southern Wild
PG-13 • Fantasy, Adventure • Movie (2012)
Cat Person
R • Drama, Thriller • Movie (2023)
Suncoast
R • Drama, Comedy • Movie (2024)
Beyond Utopia
PG-13 • Documentaries • Movie (2023)
Handling the Undead
R • Horror, Drama • Movie (2024)
Rye Lane
R • International, Black Stories • Movie (2023)
Thirteen
R • Drama • Movie (2003)
Big Time Adolescence
R • Comedy, Drama • Movie (2020)
Celeste and Jesse Forever
R • Comedy, Romance • Movie (2012)
Little Monsters
R • Comedy, Horror • Movie (2019)
Sorry to Bother You
R • Fantasy, Black Stories • Movie (2018)
Seeking Mavis Beacon
R • Documentaries • Movie (2024)
The Cove
PG-13 • Documentaries, Crime • Movie (2009)
Fire of Love
PG • Documentaries • Movie (2022)
The Disappearance of Shere Hite
R • Documentaries • Movie (2023)
Jawline
TVMA • Documentaries • Movie (2019)