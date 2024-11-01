A Real Pain
Thelma
Little Miss Sunshine
Napoleon Dynamite
(500) Days of Summer
Sundance Film Festival Favorites
Sundance Film Festival Favorites
A Real PainR • Comedy, Drama • Movie (2024)
ThelmaPG-13 • Comedy • Movie (2024)
Little Miss SunshineR • Drama, Comedy • Movie (2006)
Napoleon DynamitePG • Comedy • Movie (2004)
(500) Days of SummerPG-13 • Drama, Romance • Movie (2009)
Super TroopersR • Comedy • Movie (2002)
WaitressPG-13 • Drama, Romance • Movie (2007)
American PsychoR • Thriller, Drama • Movie (2000)
Palm SpringsR • Comedy, Drama • Movie (2020)
FreshR • Thriller, Horror • Movie (2022)
Summer of SoulPG-13 • Black Stories, Music • Movie (2021)
Infinity PoolR • Horror • Movie (2023)
WatcherR • Thriller • Movie (2022)
Garden StateR • Drama, Romance • Movie (2004)
Y Tu Mama TambienR • International, Spanish • Movie (2001)
Good Luck to You, Leo GrandeR • Drama, Comedy • Movie (2022)
Me and Earl and the Dying GirlPG-13 • Comedy, Drama • Movie (2015)
The Pod GenerationPG-13 • Comedy, Romance • Movie (2023)
Donnie DarkoR • Drama, Time Travel • Movie (2001)
DownhillR • Drama, Comedy • Movie (2020)
Sharp StickR • Comedy • Movie (2022)
Beasts of the Southern WildPG-13 • Fantasy, Adventure • Movie (2012)
Cat PersonR • Drama, Thriller • Movie (2023)
SuncoastR • Drama, Comedy • Movie (2024)
Beyond UtopiaPG-13 • Documentaries • Movie (2023)
Handling the UndeadR • Horror, Drama • Movie (2024)
Rye LaneR • International, Black Stories • Movie (2023)
ThirteenR • Drama • Movie (2003)
Big Time AdolescenceR • Comedy, Drama • Movie (2020)
Celeste and Jesse ForeverR • Comedy, Romance • Movie (2012)
Little MonstersR • Comedy, Horror • Movie (2019)
Sorry to Bother YouR • Fantasy, Black Stories • Movie (2018)
Seeking Mavis BeaconR • Documentaries • Movie (2024)
The CovePG-13 • Documentaries, Crime • Movie (2009)
Fire of LovePG • Documentaries • Movie (2022)
The Disappearance of Shere HiteR • Documentaries • Movie (2023)
JawlineTVMA • Documentaries • Movie (2019)