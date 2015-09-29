Skip Navigation
hulu
Start Your Free Trial
Browse
Start Your Free Trial
Log In
R.L. Stine's Monsterville: Cabinet of Souls
R.L. Stine's The Haunting Hour: Don't Think About It
R.L. Stine's Mostly Ghostly: Have You Met My Ghoulfriend?
R.L. Stine: Mostly Ghostly
R.L. Stine's Mostly Ghostly: One Night in Doom House
The R.L. Stine Collection
Watch The R.L. Stine Collection with any Hulu plan starting at
$5.99/month
Start Your Free Trial
New Subscribers only.
The R.L. Stine Collection
R.L. Stine's Monsterville: Cabinet of Souls
PG • Comedy, Fantasy • Movie (2015)
R.L. Stine's The Haunting Hour: Don't Think About It
PG • Family, Horror • Movie (2007)
R.L. Stine's Mostly Ghostly: Have You Met My Ghoulfriend?
PG • Family • Movie (2014)
R.L. Stine: Mostly Ghostly
PG • Family, Horror • Movie (2008)
R.L. Stine's Mostly Ghostly: One Night in Doom House
PG • Fantasy, Science Fiction • Movie (2016)