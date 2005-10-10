ALL YOUR FAVORITE TV IN ONE PLACE
Kids

Kids Movies
Despicable Me 2Despicable Me 2
PG • Comedy, Kids • Movie (2013)
Just as Gru has given up being super-bad to be a super-dad, the Anti-Villain League recruits him to track down a new criminal mastermind and save the world. Partnered with secret agent Lucy Wilde, Gru, along with the wildly unpredictable Minions, must figure out how to keep his cover while also keeping up with his duties as a father.
Despicable MeDespicable Me
PG • Comedy, Kids • Movie (2010)
A supervillain discovers he has a heart while using three adorable tots for his latest scheme in this animated hit.
Matilda
PG • Comedy, Kids • Movie (1996)
The larger-than-life tale of a little girl gifted with genius intelligence and magical powers - which she uses to survive her self-absorbed parents and an evil private school principal. A subversively charming family hit!
Hotel TransylvaniaHotel Transylvania
TVPG • Comedy, Science Fiction • Movie (2012)
Dracula invites famous monsters to a birthday party.
The Croods: A New AgeThe Croods: A New Age
PG • Comedy, Adventure • Movie (2020)
In search of a new home, the Croods encounter the more sophisticated Betterman family. A new threat forces the two families to set aside their differences to avoid extinction.
The Boss Baby: Family BusinessThe Boss Baby: Family Business
PG • Comedy, Kids • Movie (2021)
To stop a dastardly plot to turn the world's babies into brats, it'll take more than one Boss Baby! The entire Templeton family joins up for a wildly outrageous adventure!
RioRio
G • Comedy, Cartoons • Movie (2011)
When Blu, a domesticated macaw from small-town Minnesota, meets the fiercely independent Jewel, he takes off on an adventure to Rio de Janeiro with this bird of his dreams.
Space Jam: A New LegacySpace Jam: A New Legacy
PG • Adventure, Comedy • Movie (2021)
Trapped in digital space by a rogue A.I., LeBron James and his son team up with Bugs Bunny and the Tune Squad to take on the Goon Squad.
Shrek the ThirdShrek the Third
PG • Comedy, Cartoons • Movie (2007)
Being king isn't for everyone--especially if you're a prickly ogre who smells like the shallow end of a swamp. When Shrek married Fiona, the last thing he wanted was to rule Far Far Away.
Alvin and the ChipmunksAlvin and the Chipmunks
PG • Comedy, Kids • Movie (2007)
Alvin! Simon! Theodore! The classic cartoon chipmunks are back in this tuneful holiday tale about their big break.
Dr. Seuss' Horton Hears a Who!Dr. Seuss' Horton Hears a Who!
G • Kids, Adventure • Movie (2008)
The beloved Dr. Seuss tale of a big-hearted elephant who comes to the aid of a very small world is brought to colorful life.
Tom & Jerry
PG • Comedy, Kids • Movie (2021)
Classic cartoon combatants Tom Cat and Jerry Mouse go to war when Jerry moves into a fancy hotel in the days before a big wedding.
The Little Rascals
PG • Comedy, Family • Movie (1994)
Spanky, Alfalfa, Darla, Buckwheat and the gang are back in this outrageous family comedy based on the beloved Depression-era shows.
Rio 2
G • Comedy, Cartoons • Movie (2014)
Macaws Blu and Jewel are living the domesticated life with their kids in the magical city of Rio de Janeiro. When Jewel decides the kids need to learn to live like real birds, she insists the family venture into the Amazon. Presented by FXM
The Little Rascals Save the Day
PG • Comedy, Family • Movie (2014)
Spanky and the gang try to raise money to save a bakery.
Rango
PG • Comedy, Kids • Movie (2011)
A chameleon that aspires to be a swashbuckling hero finds himself in a Western town plagued by bandits and is forced to literally play the role in order to protect it.
Big Fat Liar
TVPG • Comedy, Family • Movie (2002)
After one of his class papers is stolen and turned into a movie, a young student and his best friend exact a hilarious, slapstick revenge on the Hollywood hot shot who has taken credit.
The Adventures of Sharkboy and Lavagirl
PG • Fantasy, Science Fiction • Movie (2005)
When a lonely boy's imaginary heroes Sharkboy and Lavagirl come magically to life, he helps them try to save their world.
Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas
PG • Comedy, Fantasy • Movie (2000)
Jim Carrey brings Dr. Suess' holiday-hating heel to gloriously sinister life in this effects-filled adaptation of the classic story.
Surf's Up
PG • Comedy, Kids • Movie (2007)
Young penguin Cody is a surfing superstar-in-the-making when he meets up with legendary mentor Geek at the Big Z Memorial Surf-Off in this hilarious, witty animated comedy. With Zooey Deschanel, Jon Heder, James Woods.
RobotsRobots
PG • Comedy, Science Fiction • Movie (2005)
A young robot with dreams of becoming an inventor must take on a corrupt corporate monolith in this dazzling animated picture.
Planet 51
PG • Comedy, Science Fiction • Movie (2009)
When Chuck the astronaut (Dwayne Johnson) lands on a distant planet filled with little green people, he is surprised to discover that we are not alone in the galaxy.
Percy Jackson: Sea of Monsters
PG • Fantasy, Adventure • Movie (2013)
In order to restore their dying safe haven, Percy and his friends embark on a quest to the Sea of Monsters, to find the Golden Fleece, all the while trying to stop an ancient evil from rising.
Beethoven's 2ndBeethoven's 2nd
PG • Comedy, Family • Movie (1993)
Everybody's favorite slobbering St. Bernard meets his dream-dog mate and becomes father to a slew of puppies - but bad guys kidnap the mom and threaten the little ones in this fast-paced family comedy.
Spirit UntamedSpirit Untamed
PG • Kids, Adventure • Movie (2021)
The next chapter in the beloved franchise begins as a young girl finds a connection to her mother's legacy as a trick rider and forms a bond with a wild mustang named Spirit.
The Land Before Time
G • Kids, Family • Movie (1988)
A kid brontosaurus embarks on a journey to find a mythical Green Valley in this animated film set in the Prehistoric Age.
Kung Fu Panda
PG • Comedy, Kids • Movie (2008)
A portly panda becomes an unlikely kung-fu fighting guardian of a peaceful valley community in this animated hit.
Bee Movie
PG • Comedy, Kids • Movie (2007)
An unsatisfied bumblebee leaves the hive behind for a jaunt in the big bad human world in this animated comedy.
The Smurfs 2
PG • Comedy, Kids • Movie (2013)
The Smurfs team up with their human friends to rescue Smurfette, who has been kidnapped by Gargamel since she knows a secret spell that can turn the evil sorcerer's newest creation into real Smurfs.
Open Season 3
PG • Comedy, Kids • Movie (2010)
Boog's friends rally to bring him home from a Russian traveling circus.
The Smurfs
PG • Comedy, Kids • Movie (2011)
When the evil wizard Gargamel chases the tiny blue Smurfs out of their village, they tumble from their magical world and into ours - in fact, smack dab in the middle of Central Park. Just three apples high and stuck in the Big Apple, the Smurfs must find a way to get back to their village before Gargamel tracks them down.
BeethovenBeethoven
PG • Comedy, Kids • Movie (1992)
He's a slobbering, shedding giant of a dog, and he's guaranteed to bowl you over! The story of a lovable St. Bernard who escapes dog-nappers and adopts a family is a slapstick family favorite.
The Polar ExpressThe Polar Express
G • Family, Animation • Movie (2005)
Late on Christmas Eve, after the town has gone to sleep, a boy boards the mysterious train that waits for him--The Polar Express.
StorksStorks
PG • Comedy, Cartoons • Movie (2016)
A delivery stork cooks up trouble for himself and a pal in the form of a bouncing baby girl in this animated family hit.
Jumanji
PG • Comedy, Adventure • Movie (1995)
When two kids play an old magic board game they found, they release a man trapped for decades in it and a host of dangers that can only be stopped by finishing the game.
Garfield the Movie
PG • Comedy, Family • Movie (2004)
The cynical, lasagna-loving comic-strip feline takes things into his own paws when his lovestruck owner brings home--gasp!--a dog.
Fat Albert
PG • Comedy, Kids • Movie (2004)
Bill Cosby's old-school animated creations step off the screen and into real life to help a lonely high-school girl in this comedy.
Garfield: A Tail of Two KittiesGarfield: A Tail of Two Kitties
PG • Comedy, Family • Movie (2006)
Jon and Garfield visit England, where a case of mistaken cat identity leads Garfield to rule over a castle. But his reign is soon challenged by the mysterious Lord Dargis, who has his own plans for the estate.
Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: The Movie
PG • Kids, Action • Movie (1995)
The powerless Rangers journey to a distant planet in search of a female warrior who can help them regain their strength.
City of Ember
PG • Fantasy, Science Fiction • Movie (2008)
Two teens must find the secret of their underground city's existence before its light dies forever.
RV
PG • Comedy, Family • Movie (2006)
An overworked man abruptly loads his family into an RV en route to Colorado, hoping they won't discover he is actually going there to attend a business meeting.
Open Season 2
PG • Comedy, Kids • Movie (2008)
Boog the Bear and Elliot the Mule Deer, with their pal McSquizzy the Squirrel, come to the aid of Mr. Weenie - a dachshund who has escaped from his owner's RV!
Good Burger
PG • Comedy, Family • Movie (1997)
Two dim-witted teenagers must save the fast food restaurant where they work from going out of business when a brand new burger joint opens across the street.
Hulu Originals
Dragons: The Nine RealmsTVG • Animation, Adventure • TV Series (2021)
The Croods: Family TreeTVY7 • Kids, Family • TV Series (2021)
AnimaniacsTVPG • Comedy, Kids • TV Series (2020)
The Hardy BoysTVPG • Mystery, Teen • TV Series (2020)
Trolls: TrollsTopiaTVY7 • Family, Kids • TV Series (2020)
The Mighty OnesTVY7 • Comedy, Kids • TV Series (2020)
Madagascar: A Little WildTVG • Kids, Cartoons • TV Series (2020)
Find Me in ParisTVPG • Fantasy, Lifestyle & Culture • TV Series (2018)
Utopia FallsTVPG • Science Fiction, Music • TV Series (2020)
EndlingsTVPG • Science Fiction, Action • TV Series (2020)
Holly HobbieTVPG • Family, Kids • TV Series (2018)
The Bravest KnightTVPG • Kids, Black Stories • TV Series (2019)
DoozersTVY • Fantasy, Kids • TV Series (2014)
For Ages 8-12
Overlord and the UnderwoodsComedy, Science Fiction • TV Series (2021)
Yu-Gi-Oh! SEVENSTVY7 • Action, Fantasy • TV Series (2022)
SilverpointKids, Mystery • TV Series (2022)
Kick Buttowski: Suburban DaredevilTVY7 • Kids, Cartoons • TV Series (2011)
Zeke and LutherTVY7 • Comedy, Family • TV Series (2009)
The Hardy BoysTVPG • Mystery, Teen • TV Series (2020)
Wander Over YonderTVY7 • Comedy, Kids • TV Series (2015)
Future-Worm!TVY7 • Kids, Science Fiction • TV Series (2016)
Pickle and PeanutTVY7 • Comedy, Kids • TV Series (2015)
AnimaniacsTVPG • Comedy, Kids • TV Series (2020)
Chicken GirlsDrama, Teen • TV Series (2017)
Attaway GeneralTeen, Kids • TV Series (2020)
First DayTeen, International • TV Series (2020)
ThunderCats (1985)TVY7 • Kids, Action • TV Series (1985)
ThunderCats (2011)TVPG • Action, Kids • TV Series (2011)
Utopia FallsTVPG • Science Fiction, Music • TV Series (2020)
EndlingsTVPG • Science Fiction, Action • TV Series (2020)
Mighty MagiswordsTVY7 • Comedy, Kids • TV Series (2015)
Holly HobbieTVPG • Family, Kids • TV Series (2018)
OK K.O.! Let's Be HeroesTVG • Kids, Family • TV Series (2013)
Find Me in ParisTVPG • Fantasy, Lifestyle & Culture • TV Series (2018)
The ThundermansTVG • Comedy, Sitcom • TV Series (2013)
Teen Titans Go!TVPG • Kids, Superheroes • TV Series (2015)
The Amazing World of GumballTVY7 • Comedy, Cartoons • TV Series (2011)
Adventure TimeTVPG • Family, Animation • TV Series (2010)
Gravity FallsTVY7 • Comedy, Cartoons • TV Series (2012)
ClarenceTVPG • Comedy, Animation • TV Series (2014)
Regular ShowTVPG • Family, Comedy • TV Series (2010)
K.C. UndercoverTVY7 • Comedy, Sitcom • TV Series (2015)
Star vs. The Forces of EvilTVY7 • Animation, Adventure • TV Series (2015)
Steven UniverseTVPG • Comedy, Cartoons • TV Series (2014)
We Bare BearsTVY7 • Comedy, Animation • TV Series (2015)
Sonic BoomTVY7 • Comedy, Animation • TV Series (2014)
Uncle GrandpaTVPG • Comedy, Kids • TV Series (2015)
Drake & JoshTVY7 • Family, Comedy • TV Series (2004)
Steven Spielberg Presents: Tiny Toon AdventuresTVG • Comedy, Kids • TV Series (1990)
Ben 10: OmniverseTVY7 • Fantasy, Science Fiction • TV Series (2012)
Animaniacs (1993)TVY • Comedy, Animation • TV Series (1993)
Ben 10 (2005)TVY7 • Animation, Adventure • TV Series (2005)
Over the Garden WallTVPG • Fantasy, Kids • TV Series (2014)
For Ages 5-7
Dragons: The Nine RealmsTVG • Animation, Adventure • TV Series (2021)
The Croods: Family TreeTVY7 • Kids, Family • TV Series (2021)
The New Electric CompanyTVY • Family, Kids • TV Series (2009)
My Little Pony: Pony LifeTVG • Fantasy, Kids • TV Series (2020)
Trolls: TrollsTopiaTVY7 • Family, Kids • TV Series (2020)
Where's Waldo?TVY • Fantasy, Adventure • TV Series (2019)
My Little Pony: Friendship Is MagicTVY • Family, Kids • TV Series (2010)
Ryan's World Specials presented by pocket.watchTVG • Family, Kids • TV Series (2019)
MonchhichiTVG • Adventure, Comedy • TV Series (2019)
The Bravest KnightTVPG • Kids, Black Stories • TV Series (2019)
UnikittyTVY7 • Comedy, Adventure • TV Series (2017)
pocket.watch Ryan ToysReview Ultimate mishmashTVG • Family, Kids • TV Series (2018)
RugratsTVY • Animation, Kids • TV Series (1991)
The Powerpuff Girls (2016)TVPG • Fantasy, Action • TV Series (2016)
Miles From TomorrowlandTVY • Fantasy, Kids • TV Series (2015)
Pinky & The BrainTVY7 • Comedy, Kids • TV Series (1995)
ChowderTVY7 • Comedy, Cartoons • TV Series (2014)
Foster's Home for Imaginary FriendsTVG • Fantasy, Cartoons • TV Series (2004)
pocket.watch HobbyKidsTV Ultimate mishmashTVG • Kids • TV Series (2018)
Pinky, Elmyra & The BrainTVY7 • Fantasy, Kids • TV Series (1998)
The Marvelous Misadventures of FlapjackTVY7 • Fantasy, Kids • TV Series (2008)
pocket.watch JillianTubeHD Ultimate mishmashTVG • Kids • TV Series (2018)
Preschool
Blippi WondersAnimation, Kids • TV Series (2021)
Blippi and the Holiday Snow GlobeFamily, Kids • Movie (2021)
Curious GeorgeTVY • Comedy, Cartoons • TV Series (2006)
Doc McStuffinsTVY • Fantasy, Animation • TV Series (2012)
BlippiTVY • Kids • TV Series (2016)
Madagascar: A Little WildTVG • Kids, Cartoons • TV Series (2020)
MorphleTVG • Adventure, Kids • TV Series (2019)
ChuggingtonTVY • Fantasy, Kids • TV Series (2010)
Tayo the Little BusTVY • Fantasy, Science Fiction • TV Series (2010)
Pororo the Little PenguinAnimation, International • TV Series (2013)
DoozersTVY • Fantasy, Kids • TV Series (2014)
RosalineTVY7 • LGBTQ+, Animation • TV Series (2016)
The Bravest Knight Who Ever LivedTVY7 • LGBTQ+, Kids • TV Series (2014)
CocomelonTVY • Kids, Animation • TV Series (2020)
Little Baby BumTVY • Family, Kids • TV Series (2017)
HBO Max Movies
Space Jam: A New LegacyPG • Adventure, Comedy • Movie (2021)
Shrek the ThirdPG • Comedy, Cartoons • Movie (2007)
Alvin and the ChipmunksPG • Comedy, Kids • Movie (2007)
Tom & JerryPG • Comedy, Kids • Movie (2021)
The Adventures of Sharkboy and LavagirlPG • Fantasy, Science Fiction • Movie (2005)
Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole ChristmasPG • Comedy, Fantasy • Movie (2000)
Percy Jackson: Sea of MonstersPG • Fantasy, Adventure • Movie (2013)
Ella EnchantedPG • Comedy, Science Fiction • Movie (2004)
Rugrats In Paris: The MovieG • Kids, Cartoons • Movie (2000)
The Rugrats MovieG • Kids, Adventure • Movie (1998)
Jimmy Neutron Boy GeniusG • Science Fiction, Cartoons • Movie (2001)
The Master of DisguisePG • Comedy, Family • Movie (2002)
Real SteelTV14 • Action, Family • Movie (2011)
Nanny McPheePG • Comedy, Kids • Movie (2006)
ZoomPG • Comedy, Action • Movie (2006)
The Water Horse: Legend of the DeepPG • Fantasy, Science Fiction • Movie (2007)
Walking With DinosaursPG • Family, Adventure • Movie (2013)
PauliePG • Comedy, Kids • Movie (1998)
Mr. Magorium's Wonder EmporiumG • Comedy, Family • Movie (2007)
Furry VengeancePG • Comedy, Family • Movie (2010)
Racing StripesPG • Comedy, Kids • Movie (2005)
Catch That KidPG • Action, Adventure • Movie (2004)
Free Willy 2: The Adventure HomePG • Drama, Kids • Movie (1995)
Tom & JerryPG • Latino, Comedy • Movie (2021)
Chitty Chitty Bang BangG • Fantasy, Kids • Movie (1968)
AdmissionPG-13 • Comedy, Drama • Movie (2013)
The Adventures of TintinPG • Kids, Action • Movie (2011)
Free Willy 3: The RescuePG • Adventure, Kids • Movie (1997)
Sherlock Holmes and the Great EscapeTVPG • Adventure, Animation • Movie (2021)
HugoPG • Adventure, Drama • Movie (2011)
The FreshmanPG • Comedy, Family • Movie (1990)
Mom and Dad Save the WorldPG • Comedy, Science Fiction • Movie (1992)
Space Jam: A New Legacy (Span Dub)PG • Animation, Comedy • Movie (2021)
PrancerG • Fantasy, Kids • Movie (1989)
Fantastic VoyagePG • Action, Family • Movie (1966)
Miracle on 34th StreetTVG • Drama, Comedy • Movie (1947)
Un Disfraz Para Nicolas (A Costume for Nicolas)TVPG • Family, International • Movie (2020)
Un Disfraz Para Nicolas (A Costume for Nicolas) (Eng Sub)TVPG • Adventure, Comedy • Movie (2020)
The Emperor's Newest ClothesTVG • Animation, Family • Movie (2018)
Kung Fu PandaPG • Comedy, Kids • Movie (2008)
Garfield the MoviePG • Comedy, Family • Movie (2004)
Rio 2G • Comedy, Cartoons • Movie (2014)
Bee MoviePG • Comedy, Kids • Movie (2007)
Snow DayPG • Comedy, Family • Movie (2000)
Garfield: A Tail of Two KittiesPG • Comedy, Family • Movie (2006)
The Spiderwick ChroniclesPG • Fantasy, Adventure • Movie (2008)
STARZ Movies
MatildaPG • Comedy, Kids • Movie (1996)
Dr. Seuss' Horton Hears a Who!G • Kids, Adventure • Movie (2008)
BeethovenPG • Comedy, Kids • Movie (1992)
Beethoven's 2ndPG • Comedy, Family • Movie (1993)
City of EmberPG • Fantasy, Science Fiction • Movie (2008)
The Beverly HillbilliesPG • Comedy, Romance • Movie (1993)
Open Season 3PG • Comedy, Kids • Movie (2010)
HookTVPG • Adventure, Fantasy • Movie (1991)
AquamarinePG • Comedy, Kids • Movie (2006)
Planet 51PG • Comedy, Science Fiction • Movie (2009)
Monkey TroublePG • Comedy, Kids • Movie (1994)
Dunston Checks InPG • Comedy, Kids • Movie (1996)
Two By Two: OverboardTVY7 • Adventure, Comedy • Movie (2021)
Spy Kids: All the Time in the WorldPG • Action, Family • Movie (2011)
Agent Cody BanksPG • Adventure, Comedy • Movie (2003)
CarpoolPG • Comedy, Kids • Movie (1996)
The Pink PantherPG • Comedy, Family • Movie (2006)
A Dog's Way HomePG • Drama, Family • Movie (2019)
Two By TwoG • Comedy, Kids • Movie (2015)
BaltoG • Kids, Adventure • Movie (1995)
The Pink Panther 2PG • Comedy, Family • Movie (2009)
Agent Cody Banks 2: Destination LondonPG • Comedy, Action • Movie (2004)
Agent F.O.X.G • Comedy, Kids • Movie (2014)
Jingle All the WayPG • Comedy, Family • Movie (1996)
Baby's Day OutPG • Comedy, Adventure • Movie (1994)
The Reef 2: High TidePG • Kids, Adventure • Movie (2012)
Balto II: Wolf QuestG • Kids, Action • Movie (2003)
Harriet the SpyPG • Comedy, Family • Movie (1996)
Kangaroo Jack: G'Day, U.S.A.!TVPG • Comedy, Kids • Movie (2004)
Capture The FlagPG • Kids, Adventure • Movie (2015)
Sheep and Wolves: Pig DealPG • Comedy, Kids • Movie (2019)
ExplorersPG • Drama, Science Fiction • Movie (1985)
The Wishmas TreeTVPG • Comedy, Kids • Movie (2019)
The Last UnicornG • Fantasy, Science Fiction • Movie (1982)
House ArrestPG • Comedy, Kids • Movie (1996)
Thomas and the Magic RailroadG • Adventure, Kids • Movie (2000)
Flicka 2PG • Drama, Kids • Movie (2010)
Far From Home: The Adventures of Yellow DogPG • Action, Family • Movie (1995)
The Adventures of Tom Thumb and ThumbelinaG • Fantasy, Kids • Movie (2002)
Zeus and RoxannePG • Adventure, Drama • Movie (1997)
Black BeautyG • Drama, Kids • Movie (1971)
Conni and the CatTVY • Comedy, Kids • Movie (2020)
Bon Voyage, Charlie Brown (And Don't Come Back!)G • Comedy, Drama • Movie (1980)
Little ManhattanPG • Comedy, Romance • Movie (2005)
Brightheart: Let Your Light ShineTVG • Comedy, Kids • Movie (2021)
Brightheart 2: Firefly Action BrigadeTVG • Kids, Comedy • Movie (2020)
HeidiTVPG • Drama, Kids • Movie (2005)
Christmas at Cattle HillTVPG • Kids, Holiday • Movie (2020)
Buttons: A Christmas TalePG • Drama, Kids • Movie (2018)
All Creatures Big and SmallG • Adventure, Comedy • Movie (2015)
FlickaPG • Drama, Family • Movie (2006)
An American Tail: The Treasure of Manhattan IslandG • Kids, Action • Movie (1998)
Good BurgerPG • Comedy, Family • Movie (1997)
Race For Your Life, Charlie BrownPG • Comedy, Family • Movie (1977)
AnastasiaG • Animation, Kids • Movie (1997)
An American TailG • Fantasy, Science Fiction • Movie (1987)
Firehouse DogPG • Comedy, Kids • Movie (2007)
DreambuildersTVG • Comedy, Kids • Movie (2020)
The Little RascalsPG • Comedy, Family • Movie (1994)
An American Tail: Fievel Goes WestG • Kids, Adventure • Movie (1991)
EragonPG • Fantasy, Science Fiction • Movie (2006)
Fairy Tale: A True StoryPG • Fantasy, Kids • Movie (1997)
Dudley Do-RightPG • Comedy, Family • Movie (1999)
An American Tail: The Mystery of the Night MonsterG • Fantasy, Kids • Movie (2000)
Bigger Fatter LiarPG • Comedy, Adventure • Movie (2017)
FlipperPG • Family, Adventure • Movie (1996)
Big Fat LiarTVPG • Comedy, Family • Movie (2002)
Osmosis JonesPG • Comedy, Kids • Movie (2001)
The Land Before TimeG • Kids, Family • Movie (1988)
The Little Rascals Save the DayPG • Comedy, Family • Movie (2014)
Newly Added Movies
BeethovenPG • Comedy, Kids • Movie (1992)
Dr. Seuss' Horton Hears a Who!G • Kids, Adventure • Movie (2008)
RioG • Comedy, Cartoons • Movie (2011)
Madagascar: a Little Wild - Holiday Goose ChaseG • Family, Animation • Movie (2021)
Spirit UntamedPG • Kids, Adventure • Movie (2021)
Mirror MirrorPG • Comedy, Science Fiction • Movie (2012)
Gulliver's TravelsPG • Comedy, Kids • Movie (2010)
The Croods: A New AgePG • Comedy, Adventure • Movie (2020)
100% WolfTVPG • Comedy, Fantasy • Movie (2020)
StorksPG • Comedy, Cartoons • Movie (2016)
Madagascar: A Little Wild - A Fang-Tastic HalloweenG • Family, Animation • Movie (2020)
RacetimePG • Comedy, Kids • Movie (2018)
Billboard DadG • Comedy, Romance • Movie (1998)
Switching GoalsG • Comedy, Drama • Movie (1999)
Passport to ParisG • Comedy, Family • Movie (1999)
My Little Pony Crystal Princess: The Runaway RainbowTVY • Family, Kids • Movie (2006)
My Little Pony: Twinkle Wish AdventureTVY • Kids, Family • Movie (2009)
My Little Pony: A Very Minty ChristmasTVY • Kids, Holiday • Movie (2005)
My Little Pony: The Princess PromenadeTVY • Kids, Family • Movie (2006)
Missing LinkPG • Comedy, Kids • Movie (2019)
Curious George: Royal MonkeyG • Comedy, Kids • Movie (2019)
Earth & Its Creatures
Roman to the RescueTVG • Reality, Animals & Nature • TV Series (2022)
First Taste Of FreedomAnimals & Nature, Family • TV Series (2020)
ReunitedAnimals & Nature, Family • TV Series (2020)
Comeback KidsAnimals & Nature, Family • TV Series (2020)
Adoption DayAnimals & Nature, Family • TV Series (2020)
The Biggest Little FarmPG • Family, Documentaries • Movie (2018)
I Am GretaTV14 • Documentaries • Movie (2020)
Educational
Blippi WondersAnimation, Kids • TV Series (2021)
Blippi's Great Green AdventureTVY • Kids • Movie (2021)
Blippi and the Holiday Snow GlobeFamily, Kids • Movie (2021)
MorphleTVG • Adventure, Kids • TV Series (2019)
Doc McStuffinsTVY • Fantasy, Animation • TV Series (2012)
MasterChef JuniorTVPG • Teen, Cooking & Food • TV Series (2013)
Curious GeorgeTVY • Comedy, Cartoons • TV Series (2006)
DoozersTVY • Fantasy, Kids • TV Series (2014)
Ryan's World Specials presented by pocket.watchTVG • Family, Kids • TV Series (2019)
Little Baby BumTVY • Family, Kids • TV Series (2017)
BlippiTVY • Kids • TV Series (2016)
Uplifting & Heartwarming
My Little Pony: Friendship Is MagicTVY • Family, Kids • TV Series (2010)
The Bravest KnightTVPG • Kids, Black Stories • TV Series (2019)
Holly HobbieTVPG • Family, Kids • TV Series (2018)
EndlingsTVPG • Science Fiction, Action • TV Series (2020)
The Powerpuff Girls (2016)TVPG • Fantasy, Action • TV Series (2016)
Find Me in ParisTVPG • Fantasy, Lifestyle & Culture • TV Series (2018)
Shows to Make You Giggle
Drake & JoshTVY7 • Family, Comedy • TV Series (2004)
The ThundermansTVG • Comedy, Sitcom • TV Series (2013)
Steven UniverseTVPG • Comedy, Cartoons • TV Series (2014)
RugratsTVY • Animation, Kids • TV Series (1991)
Animaniacs (1993)TVY • Comedy, Animation • TV Series (1993)
UnikittyTVY7 • Comedy, Adventure • TV Series (2017)
The Amazing World of GumballTVY7 • Comedy, Cartoons • TV Series (2011)
Adventure TimeTVPG • Family, Animation • TV Series (2010)
Regular ShowTVPG • Family, Comedy • TV Series (2010)
Steven Spielberg Presents: Tiny Toon AdventuresTVG • Comedy, Kids • TV Series (1990)
Teen Titans Go!TVPG • Kids, Superheroes • TV Series (2015)
Gravity FallsTVY7 • Comedy, Cartoons • TV Series (2012)
Superheroes
Teen Titans Go!TVPG • Kids, Superheroes • TV Series (2015)
OK K.O.! Let's Be HeroesTVG • Kids, Family • TV Series (2013)
The Powerpuff Girls (Classic)TVY7 • Animation, Adventure • TV Series (1998)
K.C. UndercoverTVY7 • Comedy, Sitcom • TV Series (2015)
The Powerpuff Girls (2016)TVPG • Fantasy, Action • TV Series (2016)
The ThundermansTVG • Comedy, Sitcom • TV Series (2013)
Classic Cartoons
RugratsTVY • Animation, Kids • TV Series (1991)
Animaniacs (1993)TVY • Comedy, Animation • TV Series (1993)
Steven Spielberg Presents: Tiny Toon AdventuresTVG • Comedy, Kids • TV Series (1990)
Pinky & The BrainTVY7 • Comedy, Kids • TV Series (1995)
Pinky, Elmyra & The BrainTVY7 • Fantasy, Kids • TV Series (1998)
Tiny Toon Adventures: Night GhouleryTVG • Adventure, Kids • Movie (1995)
The Powerpuff Girls (Classic)TVY7 • Animation, Adventure • TV Series (1998)
Hey Arnold!TVY • Family, Comedy • TV Series (1996)
Sonic BoomTVY7 • Comedy, Animation • TV Series (2014)
Curious GeorgeTVY • Comedy, Cartoons • TV Series (2006)
Tiny Toon Adventures: How I Spent My VacationAnimation, Kids • Movie (1992)
Animaniacs: Wakko’s WishKids, Adventure • Movie (1999)
Fantasy Movies
The Polar ExpressG • Family, Animation • Movie (2005)
ZappedTVG • Comedy, Romance • Movie (2014)
RobotsPG • Comedy, Science Fiction • Movie (2005)
Hotel TransylvaniaTVPG • Comedy, Science Fiction • Movie (2012)
Mirror MirrorPG • Comedy, Science Fiction • Movie (2012)
Intergalactic Adventures
Dragons: The Nine RealmsTVG • Animation, Adventure • TV Series (2021)
Miles From TomorrowlandTVY • Fantasy, Kids • TV Series (2015)
Star vs. The Forces of EvilTVY7 • Animation, Adventure • TV Series (2015)
Ben 10: OmniverseTVY7 • Fantasy, Science Fiction • TV Series (2012)
Ben 10 (2005)TVY7 • Animation, Adventure • TV Series (2005)
Gravity FallsTVY7 • Comedy, Cartoons • TV Series (2012)
Regular ShowTVPG • Family, Comedy • TV Series (2010)
Adventure TimeTVPG • Family, Animation • TV Series (2010)
Cartoon Network
Teen Titans Go!TVPG • Kids, Superheroes • TV Series (2015)
Adventure TimeTVPG • Family, Animation • TV Series (2010)
The Powerpuff Girls (2016)TVPG • Fantasy, Action • TV Series (2016)
Steven UniverseTVPG • Comedy, Cartoons • TV Series (2014)
The Amazing World of GumballTVY7 • Comedy, Cartoons • TV Series (2011)
OK K.O.! Let's Be HeroesTVG • Kids, Family • TV Series (2013)
Regular ShowTVPG • Family, Comedy • TV Series (2010)
Uncle GrandpaTVPG • Comedy, Kids • TV Series (2015)
The Powerpuff Girls (Classic)TVY7 • Animation, Adventure • TV Series (1998)
Foster's Home for Imaginary FriendsTVG • Fantasy, Cartoons • TV Series (2004)
Over the Garden WallTVPG • Fantasy, Kids • TV Series (2014)
The Marvelous Misadventures of FlapjackTVY7 • Fantasy, Kids • TV Series (2008)
ChowderTVY7 • Comedy, Cartoons • TV Series (2014)
ClarenceTVPG • Comedy, Animation • TV Series (2014)
Sonic BoomTVY7 • Comedy, Animation • TV Series (2014)
Ben 10 (2005)TVY7 • Animation, Adventure • TV Series (2005)
Ben 10: OmniverseTVY7 • Fantasy, Science Fiction • TV Series (2012)
Mighty MagiswordsTVY7 • Comedy, Kids • TV Series (2015)
Disney
K.C. UndercoverTVY7 • Comedy, Sitcom • TV Series (2015)
Doc McStuffinsTVY • Fantasy, Animation • TV Series (2012)
Star vs. The Forces of EvilTVY7 • Animation, Adventure • TV Series (2015)
Gravity FallsTVY7 • Comedy, Cartoons • TV Series (2012)
Miles From TomorrowlandTVY • Fantasy, Kids • TV Series (2015)
Nickelodeon
The ThundermansTVG • Comedy, Sitcom • TV Series (2013)
RugratsTVY • Animation, Kids • TV Series (1991)
Drake & JoshTVY7 • Family, Comedy • TV Series (2004)
Hey Arnold!TVY • Family, Comedy • TV Series (1996)
Para Niños (Dubbed)
El Árbol Familiar de los CroodsLatino, Action • TV Series (2021)
My Little Pony: Pony Life en EspañolLatino, Kids • TV Series (2020)
Pikwik Pack en EspañolAnimation, Kids • TV Series (2020)
Madagascar: Algo SalvajeLatino, Adventure • TV Series (2020)
Los IntrépidosKids • TV Series (2021)
Trolls: TrollsTopíaLatino, Kids • TV Series (2020)
My Little Pony: Friendship is Magic en EspañolFamily, Kids • TV Series (2019)
Princesa PrimaveralG • Animation, Kids • Movie (2006)
Serie Pokémon XYZAnimation, Anime • TV Series (2016)
Serie Pokémon XY – Expediciones en KalosAnimation, Anime • TV Series (2015)
La Aventura De La Estrella De Los DeseosG • Animation, Kids • Movie (2009)
El Arcoíris FugitivoG • Animation, Kids • Movie (2006)
Serie Pokémon XYAnimation, Anime • TV Series (2014)
Unikitty en EspañolTVY7 • Latino, Kids • TV Series (2017)
Una Navidad Muy MintyG • Animation, Kids • Movie (2014)
Teen Titans Go! en EspañolTVPG • Latino, Science Fiction • TV Series (2013)
Jorge el CuriosoTVG • Latino, Kids • TV Series (2006)
Doctora JuguetesTVY • Latino, Kids • TV Series (2012)
Doozers en EspañolTVY • Latino, Kids • TV Series (2013)
El Perro y El GatoTVY7 • Latino, Family • TV Series (2006)
Jorge el Curioso: Una Navidad de MonosFamily, Kids • Movie (2009)
A-Z
12 Dog Days Till ChristmasPG • Comedy, Family • Movie (2014)
A 2nd ChancePG • Drama, Gymnastics • Movie (2014)
A.C.O.R.N.S: Operation Crack DownComedy, Family • Movie (2015)
Adoption DayAnimals & Nature, Family • TV Series (2020)
Adventure TimeTVPG • Family, Animation • TV Series (2010)
The Adventures of Sharkboy and LavagirlPG • Fantasy, Science Fiction • Movie (2005)
The Adventures of TintinPG • Kids, Action • Movie (2011)
The Adventures of Tom Thumb and ThumbelinaG • Fantasy, Kids • Movie (2002)
Agent Cody BanksComedy, Adventure • Movie (2003)
Agent Cody BanksPG • Adventure, Comedy • Movie (2003)
Agent Cody Banks 2: Destination LondonPG • Comedy, Action • Movie (2004)
Agent F.O.X.G • Comedy, Kids • Movie (2014)
Akeelah and the BeePG • Drama, Kids • Movie (2006)
All Creatures Big and SmallG • Adventure, Comedy • Movie (2015)
Alvin and the ChipmunksPG • Comedy, Kids • Movie (2007)
The Amazing World of GumballTVY7 • Comedy, Cartoons • TV Series (2011)
An American TailG • Fantasy, Science Fiction • Movie (1987)
An American Tail: Fievel Goes WestG • Kids, Adventure • Movie (1991)
An American Tail: The Mystery of the Night MonsterG • Fantasy, Kids • Movie (2000)
An American Tail: The Treasure of Manhattan IslandG • Kids, Action • Movie (1998)
AnastasiaG • Animation, Kids • Movie (1997)
AnimaniacsTVPG • Comedy, Kids • TV Series (2020)
Animaniacs (1993)TVY • Comedy, Animation • TV Series (1993)
Animaniacs: Wakko’s WishKids, Adventure • Movie (1999)