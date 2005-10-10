Just as Gru has given up being super-bad to be a super-dad, the Anti-Villain League recruits him to track down a new criminal mastermind and save the world. Partnered with secret agent Lucy Wilde, Gru, along with the wildly unpredictable Minions, must figure out how to keep his cover while also keeping up with his duties as a father.
Despicable Me
PG • Comedy, Kids • Movie (2010)
A supervillain discovers he has a heart while using three adorable tots for his latest scheme in this animated hit.
Matilda
PG • Comedy, Kids • Movie (1996)
The larger-than-life tale of a little girl gifted with genius intelligence and magical powers - which she uses to survive her self-absorbed parents and an evil private school principal. A subversively charming family hit!
Hotel Transylvania
TVPG • Comedy, Science Fiction • Movie (2012)
Dracula invites famous monsters to a birthday party.
The Croods: A New Age
PG • Comedy, Adventure • Movie (2020)
In search of a new home, the Croods encounter the more sophisticated Betterman family. A new threat forces the two families to set aside their differences to avoid extinction.
The Boss Baby: Family Business
PG • Comedy, Kids • Movie (2021)
To stop a dastardly plot to turn the world's babies into brats, it'll take more than one Boss Baby! The entire Templeton family joins up for a wildly outrageous adventure!
Rio
G • Comedy, Cartoons • Movie (2011)
When Blu, a domesticated macaw from small-town Minnesota, meets the fiercely independent Jewel, he takes off on an adventure to Rio de Janeiro with this bird of his dreams.
Space Jam: A New Legacy
PG • Adventure, Comedy • Movie (2021)
Trapped in digital space by a rogue A.I., LeBron James and his son team up with Bugs Bunny and the Tune Squad to take on the Goon Squad.
Shrek the Third
PG • Comedy, Cartoons • Movie (2007)
Being king isn't for everyone--especially if you're a prickly ogre who smells like the shallow end of a swamp. When Shrek married Fiona, the last thing he wanted was to rule Far Far Away.
Alvin and the Chipmunks
PG • Comedy, Kids • Movie (2007)
Alvin! Simon! Theodore! The classic cartoon chipmunks are back in this tuneful holiday tale about their big break.
Dr. Seuss' Horton Hears a Who!
G • Kids, Adventure • Movie (2008)
The beloved Dr. Seuss tale of a big-hearted elephant who comes to the aid of a very small world is brought to colorful life.
Tom & Jerry
PG • Comedy, Kids • Movie (2021)
Classic cartoon combatants Tom Cat and Jerry Mouse go to war when Jerry moves into a fancy hotel in the days before a big wedding.
The Little Rascals
PG • Comedy, Family • Movie (1994)
Spanky, Alfalfa, Darla, Buckwheat and the gang are back in this outrageous family comedy based on the beloved Depression-era shows.
Rio 2
G • Comedy, Cartoons • Movie (2014)
Macaws Blu and Jewel are living the domesticated life with their kids in the magical city of Rio de Janeiro. When Jewel decides the kids need to learn to live like real birds, she insists the family venture into the Amazon. Presented by FXM
The Little Rascals Save the Day
PG • Comedy, Family • Movie (2014)
Spanky and the gang try to raise money to save a bakery.
Rango
PG • Comedy, Kids • Movie (2011)
A chameleon that aspires to be a swashbuckling hero finds himself in a Western town plagued by bandits and is forced to literally play the role in order to protect it.
Big Fat Liar
TVPG • Comedy, Family • Movie (2002)
After one of his class papers is stolen and turned into a movie, a young student and his best friend exact a hilarious, slapstick revenge on the Hollywood hot shot who has taken credit.
The Adventures of Sharkboy and Lavagirl
PG • Fantasy, Science Fiction • Movie (2005)
When a lonely boy's imaginary heroes Sharkboy and Lavagirl come magically to life, he helps them try to save their world.
Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas
PG • Comedy, Fantasy • Movie (2000)
Jim Carrey brings Dr. Suess' holiday-hating heel to gloriously sinister life in this effects-filled adaptation of the classic story.
Surf's Up
PG • Comedy, Kids • Movie (2007)
Young penguin Cody is a surfing superstar-in-the-making when he meets up with legendary mentor Geek at the Big Z Memorial Surf-Off in this hilarious, witty animated comedy. With Zooey Deschanel, Jon Heder, James Woods.
Robots
PG • Comedy, Science Fiction • Movie (2005)
A young robot with dreams of becoming an inventor must take on a corrupt corporate monolith in this dazzling animated picture.
Planet 51
PG • Comedy, Science Fiction • Movie (2009)
When Chuck the astronaut (Dwayne Johnson) lands on a distant planet filled with little green people, he is surprised to discover that we are not alone in the galaxy.
Percy Jackson: Sea of Monsters
PG • Fantasy, Adventure • Movie (2013)
In order to restore their dying safe haven, Percy and his friends embark on a quest to the Sea of Monsters, to find the Golden Fleece, all the while trying to stop an ancient evil from rising.
Beethoven's 2nd
PG • Comedy, Family • Movie (1993)
Everybody's favorite slobbering St. Bernard meets his dream-dog mate and becomes father to a slew of puppies - but bad guys kidnap the mom and threaten the little ones in this fast-paced family comedy.
Spirit Untamed
PG • Kids, Adventure • Movie (2021)
The next chapter in the beloved franchise begins as a young girl finds a connection to her mother's legacy as a trick rider and forms a bond with a wild mustang named Spirit.
The Land Before Time
G • Kids, Family • Movie (1988)
A kid brontosaurus embarks on a journey to find a mythical Green Valley in this animated film set in the Prehistoric Age.
Kung Fu Panda
PG • Comedy, Kids • Movie (2008)
A portly panda becomes an unlikely kung-fu fighting guardian of a peaceful valley community in this animated hit.
Bee Movie
PG • Comedy, Kids • Movie (2007)
An unsatisfied bumblebee leaves the hive behind for a jaunt in the big bad human world in this animated comedy.
The Smurfs 2
PG • Comedy, Kids • Movie (2013)
The Smurfs team up with their human friends to rescue Smurfette, who has been kidnapped by Gargamel since she knows a secret spell that can turn the evil sorcerer's newest creation into real Smurfs.
Open Season 3
PG • Comedy, Kids • Movie (2010)
Boog's friends rally to bring him home from a Russian traveling circus.
The Smurfs
PG • Comedy, Kids • Movie (2011)
When the evil wizard Gargamel chases the tiny blue Smurfs out of their village, they tumble from their magical world and into ours - in fact, smack dab in the middle of Central Park. Just three apples high and stuck in the Big Apple, the Smurfs must find a way to get back to their village before Gargamel tracks them down.
Beethoven
PG • Comedy, Kids • Movie (1992)
He's a slobbering, shedding giant of a dog, and he's guaranteed to bowl you over! The story of a lovable St. Bernard who escapes dog-nappers and adopts a family is a slapstick family favorite.
The Polar Express
G • Family, Animation • Movie (2005)
Late on Christmas Eve, after the town has gone to sleep, a boy boards the mysterious train that waits for him--The Polar Express.
Storks
PG • Comedy, Cartoons • Movie (2016)
A delivery stork cooks up trouble for himself and a pal in the form of a bouncing baby girl in this animated family hit.
Jumanji
PG • Comedy, Adventure • Movie (1995)
When two kids play an old magic board game they found, they release a man trapped for decades in it and a host of dangers that can only be stopped by finishing the game.
Garfield the Movie
PG • Comedy, Family • Movie (2004)
The cynical, lasagna-loving comic-strip feline takes things into his own paws when his lovestruck owner brings home--gasp!--a dog.
Fat Albert
PG • Comedy, Kids • Movie (2004)
Bill Cosby's old-school animated creations step off the screen and into real life to help a lonely high-school girl in this comedy.
Garfield: A Tail of Two Kitties
PG • Comedy, Family • Movie (2006)
Jon and Garfield visit England, where a case of mistaken cat identity leads Garfield to rule over a castle. But his reign is soon challenged by the mysterious Lord Dargis, who has his own plans for the estate.
Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: The Movie
PG • Kids, Action • Movie (1995)
The powerless Rangers journey to a distant planet in search of a female warrior who can help them regain their strength.
City of Ember
PG • Fantasy, Science Fiction • Movie (2008)
Two teens must find the secret of their underground city's existence before its light dies forever.
RV
PG • Comedy, Family • Movie (2006)
An overworked man abruptly loads his family into an RV en route to Colorado, hoping they won't discover he is actually going there to attend a business meeting.
Open Season 2
PG • Comedy, Kids • Movie (2008)
Boog the Bear and Elliot the Mule Deer, with their pal McSquizzy the Squirrel, come to the aid of Mr. Weenie - a dachshund who has escaped from his owner's RV!
Good Burger
PG • Comedy, Family • Movie (1997)
Two dim-witted teenagers must save the fast food restaurant where they work from going out of business when a brand new burger joint opens across the street.