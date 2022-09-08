THE HANDMAID’S TALE SHOW RESOURCES
Power to Decide
Power to Decide is a non-partisan non-profit whose goal is to ensure that all people—no matter who they are, where they live or what their economic status might be—have the power to decide if, when, and under what circumstances to get pregnant and have a child. For resources and information about reproductive health, the power of open conversations and ways to take action, visit PowerToDecide and follow @PowerToDecide #TalkingIsPower.
National Suicide Prevention Lifeline
The 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline (formerly known as the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline) offers 24/7 call, text and chat access to trained crisis counselors who can help people experiencing suicidal, substance use, and/or mental health crisis, or any other kind of emotional distress. People can also dial 988 if they are worried about a loved one who may need crisis support.
RAINN
RAINN (Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network) is the nation's largest anti-sexual violence organization. RAINN created and operates the National Sexual Assault Hotline (800.656.HOPE, online.rainn.org y rainn.org/es) in partnership with more than 1,000 local sexual assault service providers across the country. RAINN also carries out programs to prevent sexual violence, help survivors, and ensure that perpetrators are brought to justice.