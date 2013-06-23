For a puppy, it’s a big, brand-new world out there, full of obstacles, setbacks and amazing new experiences. And every new challenge is an opportunity for an ahh-inspiring, uproarious misadventure. Using comical user-generated clips, professional footage and fascinating factoids about puppy development, this endearing, hilarious, and informative new show highlights puppies trying to do the simplest tasks – drink water, climb stairs, escape the clutches of a toddler – all with varying degrees of success. Because when you’re a puppy, it’s you vs. the world.