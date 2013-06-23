Watch thousands of shows and movies, with plans starting at $5.99/month.
Animals & Nature
Popular TV
Naked and Afraid
TV14 • Documentaries, Reality • TV Series (2013)
Strangers find themselves stranded in some of the world’s most remote areas with no water, no tools – and no clothes.
When Sharks Attack
TV14 • Documentaries, Animals & Nature • TV Series (2018)
From the coast of America to the exotic beaches around the world, the number of reported shark attacks has increased in the last half century. Many attacks are appearing in new and surprising places.
Too Cute!
TVPG • Animals & Nature, Science & Technology • TV Series (2011)
Witness the adorable world of puppies and kittens with unprecedented footage and never-before-seen clips of the early lives of dogs and cats.
River Monsters
TVPG • Documentaries, Reality • TV Series (2013)
Join biologist and extreme angler Jeremy Wade, as he catches the extraordinary and supersized fish that lurk in our planet's rivers and lakes.
Treehouse Masters
TVPG • Lifestyle & Culture, Animals & Nature • TV Series (2013)
Treehouse Masters will have you climbing to a majestic world up in the treetops with visionary and tree whisperer Pete Nelson as he designs private escapes for those with a passion to reconnect with nature and awaken their inner child.
Tanked
TVPG • Reality, Science & Technology • TV Series (2011)
Tanked follows the largest aquarium manufacturing company in the US, run by Wayde King & Brett Raymer. Watch them create the most outrageous tanks for some of the most striking fish and clients.
Secrets of the Zoo
TV14 • Animals & Nature, Science & Technology • TV Series (2018)
With nearly 6,000 veterinary cases and well over 100 births each year, the team at the Columbus Zoo has no shortage of incredible drama.
Naked and Afraid XL
TV14 • Documentaries, Reality • TV Series (2015)
A group of the best survival experts in the world take on an un-survivable situation: 40 days. 40 nights. No food, water or clothes. To survive they’ll need to master the environment, pushing far beyond the breaking point. Will even one be able to finish?
Man vs. Wild
TVPG • Documentaries, Reality • TV Series (2011)
Bear Grylls has served with the British Special forces, climbed Everest, and explored the Arctic. He shows viewers how to survive the toughest and most remote environments on the planet by putting himself in the position of a stranded tourist.
Insane Pools: Off the Deep End
TV14 • Home & Garden, Lifestyle & Culture • TV Series (2015)
Award-winning pool designer Lucas Congdon and his Lucas Lagoons crew create breathtaking outdoor living spaces. They tackle crazy challenges in the quest to build natural wonders in everyday backyards.
Dual Survival
TVPG • Reality, Science & Technology • TV Series (2014)
Two survivalists – one a military-trained expert, the other a self-trained naturalist – take on some of the planet's most unforgiving terrain to demonstrate – in their own way – how the right skills and some creative thinking can keep you alive.
The Last Alaskans
TV14 • Animals & Nature, Science & Technology • TV Series (2015)
An eight-part original docuseries following some of the last Alaskans allowed to live within the 19 million acres of the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge - one of the most remote places in the country.
Shark Week
TVG • Reality, Science & Technology • TV Series (2013)
Shark Week exposes you to the incredible truths about sharks as perfect predatory machines. Understand more about the world's deadliest marine hunters and why they've survived for millions of years.
Howie Mandel's Animals Doing Things
TV14 • Science & Technology, Animals & Nature • TV Series (2018)
Host Howie Mandel presents the internet's funniest videos of animals doing amazing, adorable and hilarious things; animal experts join the fun to provide professional insights into the real behavior and science behind the animal antics.
Alaskan Bush People
TVPG • Documentaries, Reality • TV Series (2014)
Deep in the Alaskan wilderness lives a family who, for the last thirty years, has lived in the wild. For this family, living in a one-room cabin, going six to nine months without seeing an outsider, and sharing their front yard with some of the world’s most dangerous animals is just part of life.
Survivorman
TVPG • Science & Technology, Documentaries • TV Series (2012)
No food, no water, no shelter. Survivorman Les Stroud must rely on his years of training, raw instincts and sheer will to survive alone for seven days in the world's harshest environments with little more than a multitool.
Puppy Bowl XIV
Animals & Nature, Science & Technology • TV Series (2018)
It's the biggest event on all fours! PUPPY BOWL brings viewers a loveable lineup of barking beagles, spunky spaniels and everything in between. With a Kitten Halftime Show, hamsters, chicks and more special animal guests, the big game is sure to be a tail-wagger!
Vets Saving Pets
TVG • Animals & Nature, Science & Technology • TV Series (2018)
At the Emergency Veterinary Trauma Center in Toronto, one of the busiest animal care facilities in Canada, veterinary professionals work together tirelessly to save the lives of animals in need of urgent medical care.
Great Shark Chow Down
TVPG • Documentaries, Animals & Nature • TV Series (2019)
From high-speed attacks to pack hunts, sharks have evolved to hunt in extraordinary ways; scientists and film makers capture five of the world's great feeding events for sharks.
Alien Sharks: Stranger Fins
TVPG • Documentaries, Animals & Nature • TV Series (2017)
Dr. Craig O'Connell goes to the Bass Strait for sawsharks; Victoria Elena Vasquez and Dr. David Ebert go into deep water in Tokyo Bay to find the goblin shark; they also find ghost sharks, frilled sharks, and the amazing luminescent lantern shark.
America's Cutest
TVPG • Science & Technology, Family • TV Series (2013)
These are the clips that cause ear-to-ear smiles and laughter. The clips that make you say… awww! Count down the most adorable animal videos online and find out which dogs, cats and more will be crowned AMERICA'S CUTEST!
The Whale That Ate Jaws: Eyewitness Report
TV14 • Science & Technology, Documentaries • TV Series (2019)
In 1997, tourists in San Francisco witness a killer whale attacking a great white shark, capturing the incident on tape; now, experts make new discoveries about the killer whale's taste for shark meat.
Shark Movers: Deadly Cargo
TVPG • Science & Technology, Documentaries • TV Series (2019)
Scientists Dr. Laurent Vigliola and Dr. Will Robbins catch, crane-lift, and relocate several bull sharks from Nouméa, New Caledonia, to a pristine coral reef in hopes they will adapt to a new home away from people and learn to feed in the wild.
Snake City
Reality, Science & Technology • TV Series (2015)
Documenting the antics of venomous snake handlers, Simon Keys and Siouxsie Gillett.
Puppies vs. the World
TVPG • Animals & Nature, Science & Technology • TV Series (2017)
For a puppy, it’s a big, brand-new world out there, full of obstacles, setbacks and amazing new experiences. And every new challenge is an opportunity for an ahh-inspiring, uproarious misadventure. Using comical user-generated clips, professional footage and fascinating factoids about puppy development, this endearing, hilarious, and informative new show highlights puppies trying to do the simplest tasks – drink water, climb stairs, escape the clutches of a toddler – all with varying degrees of success. Because when you’re a puppy, it’s you vs. the world.
Sharks and the City: New York
TVPG • Science & Technology, Documentaries • TV Series (2017)
Marine biologist Craig O'Connell tries to find out how close sharks really are to New York now that seals are back in New York Harbor, and shows what a future with great whites in New York will look like.
The Lost Cage
TVPG • Documentaries, Animals & Nature • TV Series (2017)
Discovery Channel's Shark Week exposes you to the incredible truths about sharks as perfect predatory machines. Understand more about the world's deadliest marine hunters and why they've survived for millions of years. Shark Week tells you everything you want to know about sharks and their world.
Out There with Jack Randall
TV14 • Animals & Nature, Science & Technology • TV Series (2019)
Jack ventures into the remote Northern Territory in Australia where he dives into crocodile-infested swamps, reaches into giant lizards' burrows and crawls through dark, cramped caves to find six dangerous pythons.
Dead by Dawn
TV14 • Documentaries, Science & Technology • TV Series (2019)
At night, mother nature reveals her sadistic side. As mysterious monsters come out to feed on the weak… anything can become prey. To survive you’ll have to be smart, fast and lucky or you might find yourself dead by dawn.
Shark Storm
TVPG • Science & Technology, Documentaries • TV Series (2017)
At various times of the year and in different locations around the world, sharks of many kinds gather, swarm, and spiral; Dr. Tristan Guttridge conducts a study to find out what brings them together and what's going on in these shark societies.
Puppy Bowl XV
TVPG • Animals & Nature, Science & Technology • TV Series (2019)
Fuzzy faces, sloppy kisses and puppy penalties are all part of the 15th annual experience that includes 93 adoptable puppies this year.
Forecast Shark Attack
TVPG • Science & Technology, Documentaries • TV Series (2019)
Join marine biologist Greg Skomal and meteorologist Joe Merchant as they test Joe’s theory of how shark attacks can be as predictable as the weather.
Saving My Tomorrow
TVG • Documentaries, Science & Technology • TV Series (2014)
This documentary series on the environment features a collection of kids' songs, activism, and heartfelt tips for protecting the planet.
Puppy Bowl Presents: The Dog Bowl II
Animals & Nature, Science & Technology • TV Series (2019)
It's the biggest event on all fours! PUPPY BOWL brings viewers a loveable lineup of barking beagles, spunky spaniels and everything in between. With a Kitten Halftime Show, hamsters, chicks and more special animal guests, the big game is sure to be a tail-wagger!
Look Around You
TVY • Science & Technology, Animation • TV Series (2007)
Let's explore amazing life cycles in naure. What the changing of the seasons, the hibernation of the bear during winter or the development stages of the butterfly.
Mr. Snail
TVG • Comedy, Fantasy • TV Series (2014)
Mr. Snail is a friendly explorer who ventures outdoors to explore in the wild. On his journeys, Mr. Snail meets different animals and makes important discoveries about their lifestyle and habits by asking some very funny questions.
Puppy Bowl XIV Presents
Animals & Nature, Science & Technology • TV Series (2018)
It's the biggest event on all fours! PUPPY BOWL brings viewers a loveable lineup of barking beagles, spunky spaniels and everything in between. With a Kitten Halftime Show, hamsters, chicks and more special animal guests, the big game is sure to be a tail-wagger!
Puppy Bowl XIV Pre-Game Show
TVG • Animals & Nature, Science & Technology • TV Series (2018)
It's the biggest event on all fours! PUPPY BOWL brings viewers a loveable lineup of barking beagles, spunky spaniels and everything in between. With a Kitten Halftime Show, hamsters, chicks and more special animal guests, the big game is sure to be a tail-wagger!
Puppy Bowl XV Pre-Game Show
TVPG • Animals & Nature, Science & Technology • TV Series (2019)
It's the biggest event on all fours! PUPPY BOWL brings viewers a loveable lineup of barking beagles, spunky spaniels and everything in between. With a Kitten Halftime Show, hamsters, chicks and more special animal guests, the big game is sure to be a tail-wagger!
