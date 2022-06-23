Duo Bundle
Watch your favorite stories and Originals on Hulu and Disney+.
DISNEY+, HULU BUNDLE BASIC
Get both for $2.99/month for 4 months
Then $10.99/mo. Save 85% per month^. Ends 3/30.
[Savings compared to the then-current regular monthly price of Disney+, Hulu, Bundle Basic.] New and eligible returning subscribers only. Must be 18+. After 4 months, Disney+, Hulu Bundle Basic auto-renews at then-current monthly retail price ($10.99/mo) until canceled. Offer ends 3/30/25. Terms apply. ©2025 Disney and its related entities.
DUO PREMIUM (NO ADS)
Get both for $19.99/month
$34.98/mo Save 42% per month*
Ads will be served in select live and linear content
Savings compared to regular monthly price of each service. U.S. residents, 18+ only. Offer valid for eligible subscribers only. Select Hulu content available via Disney+ with valid Hulu and Disney+ subscriptions; additional content only available via Hulu app. Additional terms apply . ©2024 Disney and its related entities.
COMPARE PLANS


Tons of shows and movies with Hulu

Get access to Hulu with thousands of episodes of every kind of TV. From Shōgun to Only Murders in The Building to The Kardashians – there’s plenty of all the things you’re into.

Hulu

The Bear

TVMA • Comedy • TV Series (2022)

The Kardashians

TV14 • Reality • TV Series (2022)

Only Murders in the Building

TVMA • Mystery, Comedy • TV Series (2023)

Shōgun

TVMA • Drama, Action and Adventure • TV Series (2024)

The Handmaid's Tale

TVMA • Drama, Science Fiction • TV Series (2017)

Fargo

TVMA • Drama, Crime • TV Series (2014)
Stream the best of Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic, and more. From new releases and exclusive originals to your favorite blockbusters and classics, all of these and more are now streaming on Disney+.

© Disney and its related entities.



How It Works

STEP 1

Sign up for the Disney Bundle


Click the button at the top of this page to create your Hulu account and sign up for Disney Bundle Duo Basic or Disney Bundle Duo Premium. You'll be billed by Hulu for access to each service.
STEP 2

Access your Disney+ account

After signing up, you can use your Hulu account email address and password to log in to Disney+.
STEP 3

Download apps and start streaming

Log in to each app separately and stream across your favorite smart TVs, phones, tablets, laptops, and gaming consoles.

Select Your Plan

No hidden fees, equipment rentals, or installation appointments.
Switch plans or cancel anytime.**
BEST VALUE
Duo Basic
logo
Duo Basic
SAVE 44%*
Duo Premium
logo
Duo Premium
SAVE 42%*
Monthly price. Save up to $14.99/mo.*
$19.98/mo.$10.99/mo.*
$34.98/mo.$19.99/mo.*
Subscriptions included in each plan
Disney+ and Hulu
Disney+ and Hulu
Hulu streaming library with tons of episodes and movies
Hulu streaming library with tons of episodes and movies
Hulu streaming library with tons of episodes and movies
Endless entertainment with Disney+
Endless entertainment with Disney+
Endless entertainment with Disney+
Most new episodes on Hulu the day after they air†
Most new episodes on Hulu the day after they air†
Most new episodes on Hulu the day after they air†
Access to award-winning Hulu Originals
Access to award-winning Hulu Originals
Access to award-winning Hulu Originals
Watch on your favorite devices, including TV, laptop, phone, or tablet
Watch on your favorite devices, including TV, laptop, phone, or tablet
Watch on your favorite devices, including TV, laptop, phone, or tablet
No ads in Hulu streaming library
No ads in Hulu streaming library
No ads on Disney+No ads on Disney+
Ads will be served in select live and linear content
Download and watch on Hulu
Download and watch on Hulu
Download and watch on Disney+
Download and watch on Disney+
*Savings compared to regular monthly price of each service. Terms apply.
**Switches from Live TV to Hulu take effect as of the next billing cycle
†For current-season shows in the streaming library only

Available Add-ons

Add-ons available at an additional cost.
Add them up after you sign up for Hulu.
Max
Max
Max
CINEMAX®
CINEMAX®
CINEMAX®
Paramount+ with SHOWTIME
Paramount+ with SHOWTIME
Paramount+ with SHOWTIME
STARZ®
STARZ®
STARZ®
