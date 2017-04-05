Get your hyped-up shows, your source-for-memes shows, and your there-goes-four-hours shows.
Take a break from real life and see how college looks on TV. Watching them study is so much easier than actually studying.
Mac & PC
Hulu.com
Apple
iPhone & iPad
Android
Phones & tablets
Roku
Amazon
Fire TV & Fire TV Stick
Apple TV
Chromecast
Xbox
Xbox One & Xbox 360
Samsung
Select TV models
LG
Select TV models
Nintendo Switch
PlayStation 4
No hidden fees, equipment rentals, or installation appointments.
Get 1 month free, then
$11.99/
month
MOST POPULAR
Get 1 month free, then
$5.99/
month
Get 7 days free, then
$54.99/
month