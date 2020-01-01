WE'RE ABOUT TO RUIN TV FOR YOU

Offers for new and eligible returning subscribers only.
That’s right. Live. As in live live. Like as it happens, play-by-play, not missing a moment LIVE. Get all the action on the field, in the rink, and in the newsroom with over 60 channels at your fingertips. Stream games on local and national channels, so your team feels like the home team (even when you’re far from home).
Games are subject to regional availability and blackouts.
No more 5-hour service windows. No huge bills with mystery fees. Subscriptions start at $5.99/month for the largest streaming library of shows and movies out there, with plenty of options to craft the perfect plan for you. Afraid of commitment? We got you. With no annual contracts, you can cancel anytime.
Brace yourself: you’re about to get access to over 81,000 episodes of shows you love and shows you’ve been meaning to watch. Every season of classics like Seinfeld and The Golden Girls. Fan faves like Bob’s Burgers and Rick and Morty, and new hits like The Good Doctor and This Is Us. Oh, plus a huge library of hit movies.
The Handmaid's Tale, obviously. But don't forget about the Stephen King-inspired Castle Rock. Or sci-fi comedy Future Man. Or the hit Marvel's Runaways. They're all Hulu Originals – stories made to entertain and spark conversations (and hopefully not too many nightmares).
Get unlimited access to the Hulu streaming library with limited or no ads. Enjoy full seasons of exclusive series, hit movies, Hulu Originals, kids shows, and more.
Stream 65+ top Live and On Demand TV channels including sports, news, and entertainment
Record Live TV with 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage
Watch Live TV online and on supported devices
Switch plans or cancel anytime
To start watching, you’ll need a subscription, a supported device, and a high-speed internet connection.
You can watch Live TV on:
- Android phones and tablets
- Apple iPhones and iPads
- Apple TV (4th generation or later)
- Chromecast
- Echo Show
- Fire Tablets
- Fire TV and Fire TV Stick
- Hulu.com using a Mac or PC browser
- LG TV (select models)
- Nintendo Switch
- Roku and Roku Stick (select models)
- Samsung TV (select models)
- Xbox One & Xbox 360
If you’re streaming from our library, you can also watch on:
- Android TV
- Apple TV (2nd & 3rd generation)
- LG TVs and Blu-ray Players
- PlayStation 3 & 4
- Samsung TVs and Blu-ray players
- Sony TVs and Blu-ray players
- TiVo
- VIZIO TVs and Blu-ray players
Regardless of which device you use, you’ll want to make sure that your internet connection meets our system requirements.
After signing up, new and eligible existing Hulu subscribers can try the Hulu plan of their choice for free. With the Hulu and Hulu (No Ads) plans, you’ll have unlimited access to our streaming library for 30 days. The Hulu + Live TV plan has a 7-day free trial, and you'll have full access to our streaming library and all our live and on-demand channels, plus 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage.
Once your free trial is over, you’ll be charged month-to-month. You can cancel anytime online or by calling us, and if you do so before your trial ends, your card won't be charged the monthly subscription price.
The Hulu Streaming Library includes full seasons of exclusive series, current Fall TV, hit movies, Hulu Originals, kids shows, and more. We’re constantly adding new stuff, and with all our subscription plans you can watch as much and as often as you like, whenever you like.
Hulu + Live TV lets you stream 60+ channels live, so you can watch sports, news, and entertainment as it happens. Plus, you get the same unlimited access to our streaming library that you would get with our Hulu (ad-supported) plan (a $5.99 value). You also have the ability to watch on two screens at once, so there’s less fighting over what to watch. Plus, you can record up to 50 hours of Live TV with the Cloud DVR, so you never have to miss anything.
Hulu + Live TV subscribers can watch college football games on NBC, CBS, ABC, BTN, FOX, FS1, CBS, and ESPN. Click here to see which local and national channels are available to watch live in your area.
Programming subject to regional restrictions and blackouts.
You can add HBO®, SHOWTIME®, or Cinemax® to any subscription for additional fees. If you subscribe to Hulu + Live TV, you can also add Enhanced Cloud DVR, which gives you up to 200 hours of storage and lets you fast-forward through recorded content. You can also add Unlimited Screens to Hulu + Live TV, so you can watch on as many devices as you want in your home and three on the go.