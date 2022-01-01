Watch every episode back to back to back. Root for the villain. Let your fan theories have fan theories. Dress up as your favorite character. Avoid spoilers. Live for spoilers. Talk only in TV quotes.
Crush on Carmy. Tell someone to stop acting like a disgruntled pelican. Find your next look. Cheer on a soccer team. Covet the pink jumpsuit. Root for Naru and Sarii.
Crush on Carmy. Tell someone to stop acting like a disgruntled pelican. Find your next look. Cheer on a soccer team. Covet the pink jumpsuit. Root for Naru and Sarii.
There's a whole universe of obsession in here. See how many easter eggs you can find from your favorite shows and movies.